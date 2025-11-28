Mama Shelter Zurich Hotel review: a sweet taste of Swiss culture which transports you to Wonderland

If you’re on the hunt for a colourful hit of culture and design in Switzerland, Mama Shelter Zurich is like a box of Swiss chocolates – you never know what you’re going to get. Set in Zurich’s Oerlikon district, this hotel is anything but conventional. From chocolate-patterned carpets and the iconic Mama Shelter brunch served ‘on the moon’, to free adult channels on the TV, including queer variety, it is a stay that surprises at every turn.

Designed by the talented Benjamin El Doghaïli, the hotel is obviously the work of a gay man, with its perfect balance of fantasy and sophistication. The journey begins in the lobby, a space that feels like stepping inside a Toblerone box. White walls echo the packaging, while caramel-toned tiles ground the space, wrapping guests in the indulgent warmth that contrasts with the decorative ceiling and its eye-catching design.

Brunch and bites straight out of Wonderland

(Image: Mama Shelter Zurich)

From the lobby, guests cross into a lounge styled as a theatrical, dreamlike library. Mirrors multiply the interior, reflecting a distorted clock at the centre, a cheeky nod to Swiss history that sends you straight into wonderland.

The restaurant and bar embrace a bold, graphic look – imagine the Looney Tunes taking on the Alps. The bar’s striking ceiling is adorned with Cubist frescoes, inspired by modernist icon Le Corbusier and his Swiss roots. Booths are decorated as if you have landed on the moon, and if you don’t feel like you have, the food and Patron tequila will definitely send you into orbit. From hearty sharing plates, fresh salads, homemade comfort food and pizzas, its open kitchen and mountain-inspired pizza oven will leave you spoilt for choice.

A beside jump scare which will send you loony

(Image: Mama Shelter Zurich)

Upstairs, the bedrooms continue Mama Shelter’s playful yet cosy vibe among its 12 floors. The 178 guest rooms each channel an urban chalet aesthetic: light wooden walls, hazelnut-coloured curtains and soft, warm amber lighting create a cosy contrast to the bold decor on the ground floor. Mama Shelter’s signature bedside masks add a cheeky, kinky, playful addition to this alternative space. With a black-and-white tiled shower ensuite, the lighting in this hotel should be applauded, as you stare at yourself in the backlit bathroom mirror.

Beyond the rooms, the hotel offers a green terrace with views of Zurich, accessible to guests and the public. There are also co-working spaces, recreational areas including boules and table tennis, pinball machines and a fully equipped gym (with a moon-surface aesthetic, of course).

Streets that look good enough to eat

(Image: Mama Shelter Zurich)

Just around the corner from Oerlikon train station, Mama Shelter Zurich is only five minutes from the Old Town — the historic heart of the city. Stroll down narrow lanes lined with pastel-coloured buildings and hand-painted window boxes, and you’ll pass countless chocolate shops along the way. Follow the Limmat River through this storybook quarter, and it will eventually lead you to shimmering Lake Zurich, where you can sail, swim or simply soak up the view.

This hotel truly feels like it’s for everyone. Switzerland has long been a trailblazer in LGBTQ+ rights, and that spirit shines through in the accommodation itself. Safe, welcome and celebrated – those are the three words that best capture the reception I experienced from the staff, guests and the city itself. If you are looking for a city break that is full of ease, colour and chocolate (not to mention cheese), Mama Shelter Zurich might just be the stay for you.

You can explore the delicious selection Mama Shelter has to offer on their official website, from fun city-themed escapes to places where one moment you might be drag brunching on the moon, and the next walking on chocolate.

This is from the Attitude Awards 2025 issue. Order your copy now or read it alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app.