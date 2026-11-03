Inside Clapham’s Two Brewers after major refurbishment

After temporarily closing its doors for a major refurbishment from 28 September to 14 October, Clapham‘s Two Brewers has emerged with a shiny new look.

One of Clapham’s most beloved LGBTQ+ venues reopened its doors on 14 October, looking more glamorous than ever.

Transforming inside and out, the iconic venue has been given a new deep red exterior, replacing its previous black frontage.

Inside Clapham’s Two Brewers

Inside Clapham’s Two Brewers (Image: David Rouge) Inside Clapham’s Two Brewers (Image: David Rouge) Inside Clapham’s Two Brewers (Image: David Rouge)

Inside, the front bar has had a glamorous makeover, with rich red and purple tones, new seating, a more open layout and a revamped performance stage complete with interchangeable backdrops to fit whatever gown a drag queen might be wearing.

Meanwhile, the back room has been transformed into a dedicated club space, with much of the investment going towards an immersive new lighting setup designed to take the party to another level.

Oliver Blatherwick, General Manager at Two Brewers, said: “We’re incredibly proud to welcome guests back to the Two Brewers following this investment. Our aim was never to change what makes this venue so special, but to evolve it for the future while celebrating its incredible cabaret heritage and importance to London’s LGBTQIA+ community.”

Positive feedback from guests

Clapham’s Two Brewers (Image: David Rouge)

Blatherwick said the reopening has attracted strong footfall, with positive feedback from guests.

If the fresh paint and glitzy lights weren’t enough, Two Brewers has introduced a new £5 Happy Hour running Monday to Friday from 5pm until 9pm, as well as continuing its support for local LGBTQ+ organisations, community groups and performers.

Oliver added: “This investment demonstrates a commitment to the future of the Two Brewers and its place at the heart of the community. We’re excited to see our performers make the most of the new stage, welcome even more guests through our doors and continue delivering the cabaret, club nights and sense of belonging that people know and love us for.”

“A fantastic reopening week” – Liam Martyn, area manager at Stonegate Group

Inside Clapham’s Two Brewers (Image: David Rouge)

Liam Martyn, area manager at Stonegate Group, said: “Few venues hold the place in people’s hearts that the Two Brewers does.”

He said the investment in the refurbishment demonstrates that the Two Brewers is here to stay as a beloved queer venue in Clapham.

“We had a fantastic reopening week, with a particularly strong Saturday and a really positive response to the new look and feel. We wanted the refurbishment to feel like a natural evolution of the Two Brewers, and it’s been lovely to hear how well that has landed. The team and I can’t wait to see the venue continue to bring together performers, regulars, new visitors and the wider LGBTQIA+ community.”