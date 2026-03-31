Trans Day of Visibility: What it is and why does it matter now more than ever?

Today (31 March) marks International Transgender Day of Visibility – a global moment to celebrate trans and non-binary lives, while raising awareness of the many challenges the community still face.

Unlike Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honours those lost to anti-trans violence, TDOV is a day dedicated to celebration, visibility and recognition.

What’s the history of TDOV?

International TDOV was founded in 2009 by US trans activist Rachel Crandall-Crocker who wanted to create a moment that centred around trans people – not just their struggles – but their achievements, future, and communities.

“I wanted a day that we can celebrate the living, and I wanted a day that all over the world we could be together,” said Crandall-Crocker in 2021.

At the time, media coverage of trans issues overwhelmingly focused on violence. More than a decade on, that mission still stands.

Why is Transgender Day of Visibility important?

Despite increased representation in film, TV and the news, trans people in the UK continue to face rising hostility. In England and Wales alone, 4,780 hate crimes against transgender people were recorded in the year ending March 2024- a reminder that progress isn’t linear.

At the same time, many people say they don’t personally know a trans person- meaning their understanding often comes from media portrayals, which we know can be misleading.

Today gives us a chance to spotlight people that contribute to trans culture positively such as figures like Elliot Page and Monroe Bergdorf – building understanding, reducing stigma and promoting inclusivity.

How is it being marked?

Trans Day of Visibility is marked across the globe, both online and in person, from social media campaigns to panels and protests, to community events.

One example is from the University of Leicester’s Research Centre for Museums and Galleries, bringing together cultural leaders and experts to celebrate the trans community hosted by Sabah Choudrey. The event will premiere the Museum of Transology with over 1,000 objects as well as celebrating upcoming trans-inclusive exhibitions.

As an ally, how can you celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility?

1. Educate Yourself and Others

Read books, watch documentaries and follow trans activists on social media. Here are some reading recommendations:

– What it Feels Like for a Girl – Paris Lees

– What’s the T – Juno Dawson

– The Queer Allies Bible – NV Gay

2. Support trans-led organisations

Support and donate to charities that support trans rights:

– Athlete Ally

– SEE Change Happen Consultancy

– Cool2BTrans

3. Use correct pronouns and names

A simple one but very impactful and powerful. If you’re unsure, ask politely or include pronouns in email signatures and social media profiles to normalise their usage.

4. Attend or organise TDOV events

Many LGBTQ+ organisations host events such as panel discussions, art exhibitions and community gatherings.