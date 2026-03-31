Testicular Cancer Awareness Month: Robin Cancer Trust urges self-checks and fundraising

Ahead of Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, the Robin Cancer Trust is urging men to check their genitals this April 2026.

The UK’s only charity dedicated to testicular, ovarian and germ-cell cancers is calling for vigilance, particularly in men aged 15 to 45, as research shows testicular cancer is most common in this age group.

According to the charity, around 2,400 men are diagnosed in the UK each year, but survival rates exceed 95% if the disease is caught early.

How to detect testicular cancer early:

How to check your balls for testicular cancer (Image: Provided)

Men are advised to check monthly for any lump, hardness, pain, heaviness, or swelling in the testicles, ideally during or after a warm shower. Professionals recommend rolling each testicle gently to feel for changes and checking the back, where the soft sperm tube sits.

Anyone noticing these symptoms should see their GP as soon as possible. The Robin Cancer Trust also encourages men to set a monthly phone reminder, pair self-checks with an existing habit, and discuss them openly with friends or partners.

Testicular Cancer Awareness Month will feature fundraising initiatives including “Talking Bollocks” and the “Big Ballsy Challenge” part of the RUN24 event.

“Checking yourself once a month takes less than a minute, and it could save your life” – Toby Freeman, founder and CEO of the Robin Cancer Trust fundraising for testicular cancer research

How to check your balls for testicular cancer (Image: Provided)

Toby Freeman, founder and CEO of the Robin Cancer Trust, will take part in marathons and ultramarathons in a giant testicle costume to raise awareness and funds, aiming to raise £240,000 for the charity.

Freeman, who lost his brother at just 24 to the disease, said in a news release: “If sharing his story or running in a big testicle costume helps even one man check himself and catch the cancer early, then it’s worth doing.”

Freeman added: “We lose far too many young men to a cancer that is highly curable when caught early. Checking yourself once a month takes less than a minute, and it could save your life.”

How to raise funds for Robin Cancer Trust this Testicular Cancer Awareness Month:

How to check your balls for testicular cancer (Image: Provided)

So far, over £19,000 has been raised to fund awareness talks in schools, universities, workplaces, and communities across the UK.

To take part in the fundraising event, visit the RUN24 page through the official Robin Cancer Trust website.

For more information about prostate cancer, visit the Robin Cancer Trust website, or Prostate Cancer UK for further guidance.