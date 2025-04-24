Drag Race Philippines judge Jiggly Caliente has leg amputated due to ‘severe infection’

Jiggly Caliente, real name Bianca Castro, resident judge on Drag Race Philippines, has lost “most of her right leg” due a “severe infection”.

A statement from the drag queen’s family posted to her Instagram account reveals that they are “heartbroken” over the news.

“Last month Bianca has experienced a serious health setback. Due to a severe infection, she was hospitalized and, as a result, has undergone the loss of most of her right leg,” the statement reads.

“Because of these circumstances, Bianca will not be appearing in the upcoming season of

RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines, nor will she be participating in any public engagements for the

foreseeable future,” it goes on to say. “Her recovery will be extensive.”

The family go on to request privacy for the performer during this time, though they encourage people to send messages of support to Jiggly.

“We invite her friends, fans, and community to uplift her with messages of hope and love”

“At this time, we kindly ask for privacy for Bianca and her family as they navigate this difficult journey together,” they say. “While Jiggly concentrates on healing, we invite her friends, fans, and community to uplift her with messages of hope and love on her social media channels.”

A number of friends and Drag Race comrades from around the world have already commented with messages of hope for the struggling queen.

“Sending you so much love,” commented Sasha Velour, whilst Trinity K Bonet shared similar sentiments, posting: “All my love sis.. get well soon.”

Drag Race Thailand judge Pangina Heals also reached out, posting: “I love you and im praying for u sister.”

“I love you so much. Can’t wait to see you again,” commented Drag Race US veteran Jujubee. “Sending love and healing,” said Aquaria.

A number of Drag Race UK queens also reached out, including Baga Chipz who said: “Sending all the love in the world. Love you babe.”

Cheryl, formerly Cheryl Hole, also shared her support, posting: “Take you time diva, we are all here for you! We love you.”