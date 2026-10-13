Sofitel Gatwick review: Perfect for a pre-flight rest

The dreaded early morning flight creates a dilemma. Do you order a 4am taxi to the airport or book an airport hotel?

I went with the latter option when I had a flight, or rather three connecting flights, from London Gatwick Airport to Cambodia. My hotel of choice was the Sofitel Gatwick.

I got the train from Brighton to the airport and took the free monorail to the north terminal. Just outside the entrance to departures, there was a pedestrian tunnel leading directing into the Sofitel. And for those driving, the hotel has an on-site 565-space car park.

A Superior bedroom with a runway view at the Sofitel Gatwick (Image: Provided)

I arrive at the hotel lobby, a buzzing atrium with plenty of seating, two restaurants and a bar overlooked by seven storeys of windows. My check-in is quick, and I take the lift to the top floor.

The Vivre restaurant at the Sofitel Gatwick (Image: Provided)

My room has a large window that thankfully is soundproofed because it looks down onto the runway. The furnishings are elegant, with a hint of Parisian charm – you wouldn’t expect less from this French brand. The bathroom is tiled in black marble and has Balmain toiletries. Each room has a signature MyBed for supreme comfort, which, let’s be honest, is my goal here.

A standard double room bathroom with black marble tiles and Balmain toiletries (Image: Provided)

Back on the lower floors, there is a small 24-hour fitness centre equipped with Technogym devices and 14 meeting rooms for those travelling on business. And on the top floor is the Club Millésime, an exclusive lounge for guests staying in the executive rooms and Accor members.

Club Millesime with its view of Gatwick’s runway (Image: Provided)

It was 8 in the evening when I arrived at the hotel, so when I visited the club, they were serving drinks, alongside a selection of cheeses and desserts. I plated up a snack and a drink and enjoyed the view from the windows of planes taking off into the night sky. I could easily have sat there taking in the view all night – but I needed rest.

I normally panic sleep the night before an early morning flight, waking up every hour or so to check the time, but I slept soundly until I got a wake-up call from reception. The MyBed did the trick.

I’m too early for breakfast, but I have time for a shower and am out of the hotel at 5am feeling refreshed and ready to take on my three flights.

Having the hotel attached to the airport is the best advantage I could give myself and one I will utilise in the future.

For more information, visit sofitel.accor.com