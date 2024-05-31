Rylan to host the PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards 2024

Award-winning television presenter, radio DJ, podcaster and number one bestselling author Rylan will host the PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards 2024, at the new Raffles London hotel on 26 June, as the annual celebration of everyday LGBTQ+ heroes and community trailblazers returns for its eighth year.

The legendary presenter will host the ceremony where Attitude – the world’s biggest LGBTQ+ media brand – will honour ten inspirational queer people who have worked tirelessly in the third sector, triumphed in adversity or have used their voices to become outstanding community role models.

Rylan told Attitude: “I’m so excited to host the PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards this year! I was at the very first Attitude Awards in 2012, and I’ve been to many others since and it’s always such a special night. I can’t wait to celebrate the unsung heroes and people making a difference in the LGBTQ+ community, as well as some famous faces. See you on the 26th of June!”

“National treasure” Rylan “represents the best of our community” – Attitude Managing Director Darren Styles OBE

“We are so excited to have Rylan host the 2024 PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards,” says Attitude Managing Director Darren Styles OBE. “As anyone who has been watching Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour on BBC2 will know, he represents the best of our community both by accident and design!”

“If you don’t have to be of retirement age to qualify, then the man is a national treasure – he’s adored by the viewing and listening public because what you see and hear is what you get. Rylan has a heart the size of the moon, so he’s perfect for an event awash with love and empathy.”

2024 marks PEUGEOT’s debut as the official partner of the Attitude Pride Awards, and UK Managing Director Adam Wood thinks that shouldn’t surprise anyone: “PEUGEOT is all about pride. Not only pride in the vehicles we produce but pride in our ethics and actions too. Working with Attitude to shine a light on the tireless work of so many LGBTQ+ people allows us to support a fantastic community, show our pride, and celebrate our shared passions for creativity, innovation and self-expression.”

Last year’s roll of honour included double-Eurovision winner Loreen, trans activist Munroe Bergdorf, singer-songwriter Victoria Canal and the legendary Parisian DJ Barbara Butch – who made such an impression on Team Attitude that she’s back for the after party this year, by popular demand!

The Class of 2024 will be revealed on 26 June. Watch this space.