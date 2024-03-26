Rylan Clark joins Virgin Atlantic cabin crew as the airline reveals data on what passengers really want

TV presenter Rylan Clark has taken to the friendly skies with Virgin Atlantic for a day, as the airline released data showing that two thirds (66%) of travellers say the onboard experience can make or break a holiday.

A positive in-flight experience driven by warm and welcoming crew was essential to 75% respondents, according to the survey. Meanwhile, 61% felt delicious food and drink was important, and 41% also wanted personalised services that make customers feel special.

Rylan points out the emergency exits to passengers (Image: Provided)

According to many (49%), the holiday starts when they arrive at the airport.

Most respondents (80%) also said a great flight means they enjoy their holiday more, while nearly all (90%) said a great flight makes them feel more relaxed.

Virgin Atlantic has also released a video of TV presenter Rylan joining the cabin crew on a flight from London to Miami.

The This Morning host worked the Vivienne Westwood uniform in the economy cabin with flair. The video sees him mixing drinks from the trolley and taking a break with an economy customer enjoying the signature Mile High afternoon tea.

Rylan serves drinks on a Virgin Atlantic flight (Image: Provided)

He admitted that he always wanted to be cabin crew. Who knows – maybe if his fateful X-Factor audition all those years ago had not gone so successfully, Rylan would have soared into the mile high career.