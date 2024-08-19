PEUGEOT’s massive £10,000 donation to the Attitude Magazine Foundation highlights diversity of LGBTQ+ community

June’s PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards were brimming with both emotion and celebration. From the stunning performance by pop icon Will Young to the heartfelt speeches delivered by each of our 10 award-winners, the event proved the power and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community.

But what truly elevated the occasion was PEUGEOT’s commitment to turning recognition into tangible action through a surprise donation to the Attitude Magazine Foundation (AMF), providing each of our 10 winners with £1,000 to donate to a cause (or causes) close to their hearts. This resulted in a substantial £10,000 contribution aimed at effecting real, positive change within the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.

PEUGEOT UK marketing director Max Bailly told Attitude: “Through our collaboration with Attitude magazine for this year’s Pride Awards, we’re thrilled to be able to support the Attitude Magazine Foundation with this donation. Having previously worked with Attitude on several meaningful projects, we’ve witnessed first-hand the vital importance of foundations like this to the LGBTQ+ community across Europe.”

The range of beneficiaries chosen by the award-winners reflects the diverse needs and concerns of the LGBTQ+ community. From organisations such as the Albert Kennedy Trust, which supports young LGBTQ+ individuals facing homelessness or living in hostile environments, to the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which continues to fight against HIV/AIDS globally, the donations are set to make a significant impact.

“We’re truly honoured to be able to support the causes that are nearest and dearest to them” – PEUGEOT UK marketing director Max Bailly on the winners’ beneficiaries

Some winners chose to support charities with a broader reach, such as the British Heart Foundation. And, poignantly, one winner chose to use a portion of their donation to purchase a memorial bench in honour of a beloved late teacher at their son’s primary school. This touching gesture highlights how the impact of the PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards extends far beyond the glitz and glamour of the ceremony itself.

“For this donation, the beneficiaries weren’t chosen by us, but instead by the winners of the PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards themselves. We’re truly honoured to be able to support the causes that are nearest and dearest to them,” Max added.

PEUGEOT’s commitment to the LGBTQ+ community through this initiative demonstrates how corporate partnerships can create meaningful, lasting change. From supporting LGBTQ+ youth to funding medical research, from backing international aid efforts to honouring local heroes, the ripple effects of PEUGEOT’s generosity will continue to make a difference to countless lives.

To learn more about or donate to the Attitude Magazine Foundation, click here.

