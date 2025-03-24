Joel Kim Booster has opened up about his experiences on hook-up apps – and specifically, the worst thing someone has said to him while using them.

While we’re all used to the absolute lack of etiquette on the apps, we suggest you prepare yourself for a shock… Because this really is the dregs.

Speaking on to Drag Race legend Katya on her Who’s the Asshole? podcast, the Fire Island star revealed that one person insulted him for having “adult acne”. Which is obviously entirely not OK.

“Gen Z’s ability to zero in on your greatest insecurity…” – Joel Kim Booster

Recalling the conversation leading up to the moment, former Attitude cover star Joel said: “At one point, I said, ‘I’m old, I have to go to bed, I’m so sorry.’ The younger man replied: ‘OK boomer, haha.'”

Industry actor Joel then jokingly responded: “’At least I look younger than you LOL.’

“He decided to take it from that to: ‘Well, adult acne and acne scars will do that for a person!’”

Joel then said to a disgusted Katya: “Gen Z’s ability to zero in on your greatest insecurity… I was so shocked. I stopped responding, obviously. And then of course, and this is the big disconnect for me, the next day he kept being like ‘When are you coming over to f**k me? When are you coming over?’

Appearing on the cover Joel Kim Booster wears tank top by Versace, shorts by Isabel Marant, underwear by Gucci (Image: Taylor Miller/Attitude)

“And I was like, ‘Well, never, now’ … that was definitely one of the worst ones.”

“I didn’t want to make a Legally Blonde 2“

Speaking to Attitude last year, Joel addressed the possibility of a Fire Island 2.

“If I had come out of the movie with a great idea for how this story would continue, that would be one thing, but I’m not going to force a story. Think about successful comedy romcom sequels — there aren’t a lot.

“I didn’t want to make Legally Blonde 2. People think they want a sequel, and then they’ll be confronted with something that will sully the memory of the first one and at best be forgotten about.”