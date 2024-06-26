PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards 2024 winners: Meet the LGBTQ+ heroes changing the world for good

The PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards has returned for its eighth year, honouring 10 everyday LGBTQ+ heroes and global community icons.

Raffles London played host to the event today (Wednesday 26 June), where six inspirational queer people were honoured – as well as four global Pride ICONS.

Broadcaster Rylan hosted the event, which saw the 10 winners awarded for their work in making the world that little bit better for all of us, while Will Young gave a special performance to the hundreds-strong audience.

You can read more about the 2024 PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Award recipients in the Attitude July/August issue, while we’ll also be shining a spotlight on each winner here on the Attitude website in the coming days.

Ready to meet the Pride Awards winners? Check out this year’s ten honourees below.

Wolfgang Tillmans – Pride ICON

From Lady Gaga to Tony Blair for the cover of Attitude in 2005, Wolfgang Tillmans has photographed the world’s biggest names. But he’s also been an influential advocate for better access to HIV and AIDS treatment.

Adele Roberts – Pride ICON

Whether it’s being open about her sexuality or her frankness over her battle with bowel cancer, the DJ knows how powerful sharing her story can be.

La Grande Dame – Pride ICON

Despite adversity, the RuPaul’s Drag Race star embraced her passion — and the spotlight. Now she wants to use her power for good.

Paul Sinha – Pride ICON

The British-Asian comedian and quiz champ broke free from family expectations to be unapologetically himself.

The Litman Family

Following the death of their daughter and sister, Alice Litman’s family are determined to improve trans healthcare and the damaging discourse around trans people.

Bisi Alimi

Ever since violence forced him to leave his home country, this British-Nigerian has been tirelessly fighting for LGBTQ+ rights in Nigeria. And he’s not done yet.

Mike Parish

In memory of his deceased husband, this man is ensuring that LGBTQ+ individuals with dementia and their partners receive the respect and support they deserve.

Juano Diaz

The Glasgow-born artist had a childhood marked by chaos, poverty and abuse. Through all of that, he’s found purpose and release through art.

Whitney and Megan Bacon-Evans

Family comes first for these two advocates leading the charge for equal access to fertility services for LGBTQ+ couples.

Adam Imber and Ali Najjar

This newly married couple — one Jewish and one Muslim — are a shining example of how love can eclipse hate.

This feature appears in Issue 359 of Attitude magazine, which is available to order online here and alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app.