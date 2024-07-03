PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards: Will Young, Rylan and more honour our community heroes

One week ago today (26 June) saw the return of the 2024 PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards, this year held at Raffles London at The OWO.

The eighth instalment of the event, this time hosted by TV legend Rylan, celebrated the great and good of the LGBTQ+ scene, from everyday heroes to four star names: our Pride ICON Award winners.

The event was held in the ballroom of the breathtaking Raffles London, with two stunning PEUGEOT E-3008 SUVs acting as the backdrop to the day sitting at either side of the stage as host Rylan kept proceedings going.

Stars arrived in style

A host of huge names were in attendance, including actor Russell Tovey, Drag Race legends Bimini and Ella Vaday, broadcaster Rob Rinder, Eurovision idol Bambie Thug, singer Mabel, DJ Joel Mignott, and trans activist India Willoughby. Arriving in a fleet of shiny new PEUGEOT E-3008 SUVs, our special guests headed straight to a drinks reception to meet our 10 winners.

“We want to create a world where everybody can be themselves” – PEUGEOT UK Marketing Director Max Bailly

Following the reception, Attitude publisher Darren Styles OBE shared a warm welcome, followed by a speech from Max Bailly, Marketing Director of PEUGEOT UK. During his speech, Max celebrated the “unsung heroes from the LGBTQ+ community,” calling them “such an inspiration.”

“We want to create a world where everybody can be themselves, celebrate our differences and take actions, just like the heroes we have with us today,” Max said, adding: “We are extremely excited to be here, seeing how these awards shine a light on the work of so many in the community.”

Will Young performs an electric two-song set

Following Max’s inspiring speech, pop icon Will Young gave an extra-special two-song performance. The crowd watched in awe as Will treated the room to an acoustic version of single ‘Falling Deep’, as well as Crystal Waters’ hit ‘Gypsy Woman’, before Rylan took to the stage to begin the ceremony.

A message from PEUGEOT UK

We’re delighted to partner with Attitude for this year’s Pride Awards. Having previously collaborated with Attitude, we’ve seen firsthand how humbling it is to celebrate the work of LGBTQ+ campaigners and the wider community across Europe, and we’re honoured to be a part of these Awards. We know that the LGBTQ+ community all over the world faces adversity every day. Our partnership with Attitude is part of our wider commitment to stand up and support a fantastic community, show our pride, and celebrate our shared passions of creativity, innovation and self-expression. At PEUGEOT, we are all about pride. Proud of the vehicles we produce, but also taking pride in our ethics and our actions. The PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards, the start of a year-long partnership, are built on these shared philosophies. Our vision for the future is tech-forward but always human-centric, and it’s all geared around enhancing the world and making it a better place to live for people from all communities and walks of life. We believe in creating a world with more Allure, not less. We are excited by progress, rather than fearful of it. As optimists who embrace the power of action and technology, we’re driven by our vision of the future. At PEUGEOT UK, we have helped shape the ‘Together We Belong’ strategy, which strives to create a more inclusive and accepting work environment, one that celebrates difference and diversity across our head office, manufacturing facilities and retail network. A number of initiatives have been created to support the LGBTQ+ community, including safe spaces to discuss challenges and experiences, with many inspiring stories being shared as a result. In our content partnerships, we’re equally as passionate about highlighting underrepresented groups, and although there’s still work to do, we will continue to champion creativity, diversity and the power of Allure, while creating a safe and accessible workplace. For more than 200 years, PEUGEOT has been guided by the belief that our hearts were meant to roar. We thank you for joining us to pay tribute to our heroes, who collectively form a pride of lions. Together, we’re proud of who we are, and we are delighted to be celebrating 2024’s PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Award-winners.

Rylan doles out the awards to our 10 winners

Throughout the afternoon, Rylan kept the room buzzing with his characteristic down-to-earth charm, despite the mood at times being understandably sombre.

Our ten winners – including four global Pride ICONS – were honoured for their remarkable contributions to the LGBTQ+ community. Each recipient’s story was both inspiring and deeply moving, showcasing the diversity of experiences within the queer community. And there was not a single dry eye in the house.

PEUGEOT’s dancers get the party started

As the awards drew to a close, PEUGEOT surprised attendees with a special dance performance before the bars opened and the after-party got into full swing, with music provided courtesy of the fabulous Parisian DJ Barbara Butch – notable for being the first overseas DJ to have performed at an Attitude Pride Awards event.

The 2024 PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards not only celebrated the achievements and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community but also served as a reminder of the ongoing fight for equality and acceptance. Until next year.

