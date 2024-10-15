NTT Data’s Fernando Apeztegiua on two decades of growth and LGBTQ+ inclusion

For many, the idea of staying with the same company for over two decades may seem daunting, but thanks to the ongoing inclusive culture and varying opportunities at NTT Data, Fernando Apezteguia values the experience. With a career path that has taken him around the world, from Spain to Brazil and now the UK, he currently serves as the head of business development for NTT Data in the UK&I, France and Benelux.

As he looks back upon his career to date, Fernando explains how it has been a journey of perseverance and adaptability. “It’s been an adventure. An adventure of growth, of ambition, of learning, of growing along with the clients, of risks, of achievement, success, and fear at the same time,” he reflects. After an unfulfilling stint in the consumer banking sector, Fernando found his calling at a small consulting startup in Spain – a business that would grow to become part of the renowned NTT Data.

The company’s startup mentality has been a driving force for Fernando, who has embraced a diverse range of roles and responsibilities over his 24 years with NTT Data. “Every three, four years, in general, you are faced with a new challenge. And it’s like changing companies within the same company,” he explains.

Fernando’s international experience has been a significant part of his journey, as he has lived and worked in various countries, including setting up local operations for clients in Latin America. His most recent move to the UK was driven by the company’s desire to integrate two entities within the UK and Ireland, a challenge Fernando was well-equipped to handle.

Fernando’s personal journey has also been marked by his identity as a gay man, a journey he has navigated with openness and authenticity. Growing up in a conservative and religious family in Northern Spain, Fernando found solace in his exposure to the LGBTQ+ community during several summer trips to San Francisco in the 1980s.

“It opened up my mind. So that helped me a lot in understanding who I was and trying to understand what kind of abnormality I would like to have in my life, but also in society as a whole,” he reflects.

Remarkably, in his 24 years at the company, Fernando’s experience of inclusivity at NTT Data has been nothing short of perfect. “I’ve never had an issue. I’ve never heard a negative comment. It’s true that sometimes in meetings with other people outside of the company, sometimes I hear some comments, but within the company, I have always felt respected and supported.”

This ongoing sense of inclusion has inspired Fernando to become more proactive in the LGBTQ+ community in recent years, recognising the impact of his visibility. “Somebody once came and told me, ‘Thank you for being an example,’ because I never hid that I am gay. And that drew me to be more proactive in the LGBTQ+ community.



Since then, Fernando has been instrumental in championing diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts at NTT Data. The company’s approach to these initiatives sets it apart, with the Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion being a member of the leadership team. “We think that we need to have inclusion and diversity in all of our processes across he company, in all of our decisions,” Fernando explains.

As Fernando looks to the future, his focus remains on continuing to be a visible and authentic role model, while also emphasising the importance of education within the LGBTQ+ community.

“For me, it’s very important to continue with visibility, as well as ongoing, year-round education,” he says. “Sometimes we don’t thinkabout the impact that can have.And the fact that someone came and said, ‘thank you’… I wasn’t aware I was doing anything other than being myself!”

Fernando’s commitment to visibility and education extends beyond his work at NTT Data, or indeed his own personal experience. He recognises the importance of these efforts for the broader LGBTQ+ community, particularly in addressing challenges that may be overlooked or stigmatised.

As Fernando looks to the future, he remains steadfast in his belief that the path forward lies in maintaining a strong, united voice, no matter how much time it takes. “It’s going to take a long time,” he concludes, referring to the ongoing campaign for equality. “It’s an ongoing and continuous fight, which will take time to achieve.”

NTT Data is a proud partner of myGwork, the LGBTQ+ business community. Find out more about LGBTQ+ inclusive job opportunities at NTT Data.