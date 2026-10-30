3 new property development neighbourhoods we want to move into

Three stunning new-build developments feature in Attitude’s Property Picks, our roundup of homes for sale, in Thornwood, Islington and Bristol.

Carpenters Yard in Thornwood and Brabazon in Bristol both form new neighbourhoods. Carpenters Yard comprises 113 homes alongside a social hub with a gym, yoga deck and café, while Brabazon is taking shape on the former Filton Airfield.

Angel Village in Islington brings 130 one-, two- and three-bedroom flats to a site around five minutes from Angel Underground Station, with prices starting from £571,500.

Carpenters Yard, Thornwood (Image: Provided)

Carpenters Yard, a new neighbourhood in Thornwood on the edge of Epping Forest, is home to Lakeshore Lodge, a limited collection of two- and three-bedroom duplex homes built around wellness, nature and low-energy living. The duplex layout gives each home a sense of separation, finished with thoughtful, contemporary interiors from award-winning developer gs8.

The ground floor of each duplex opens onto the development’s social hub: a gym, yoga deck, pond, allotments and café, with Thornwood Common close by for walking. The homes are part of a planet-positive neighbourhood built with solar energy and air-source heat pumps, and a partnership with Octopus Energy means zero energy bills for five years.

Carpenters Yard comprises 113 homes, including 35 affordable properties. Two-bedroom homes start from £460,000.

Angel Village, Islington (Image: Provided)

In this new development in the heart of Islington, you can enjoy contemporary London living in one of the capital’s most sought-after neighbourhoods. Set within 1.7 acres of grounds, Angel Village comprises 130 one-, two- and three-bedroom flats, pairing thoughtful interiors with a quieter, private setting. Homes feature warm timber, natural stone and carefully selected finishes, with communal gardens, concierge services and secure underground parking.

Moments from Upper Street and around five minutes from Angel Underground Station, Angel Village puts some of north London’s best restaurants, bars, cafés and nightlife on the doorstep while keeping its distance from the main streets.

Prices start from £571,500, offering a new-build home in Zone 1 for buyers seeking a sophisticated base in one of London’s most in-demand areas.

Brabazon, Bristol (Image: Provided)

As the birthplace of Concorde, the former Filton Airfield has long been home to innovators. It is now being transformed into Brabazon, a new Bristol neighbourhood. Two-, three- and four-bedroom houses are currently on sale, designed by award-winning architects around “living streets”, with shaded gardens, squares and play areas.

The houses combine detailed brickwork with picture windows that fill rooms with light, while clever layouts help maximise the sense of space. Underfloor heating, energy-efficient appliances and designer door handles hint at the quality throughout.

Brabazon connects to Bristol and beyond via a new railway station opening this autumn. Neighbours can meet over coffee at Mokoko bakery in the restored Spitfire Hangar, with the South West’s largest urban park coming soon. Prices start from £445,000.