myGwork secures new investment and expands leadership team

LGBTQ+ professional network myGwork has secured new investment to support its global expansion, with tech entrepreneur Phil Hollingdale stepping in as chairman alongside a series of key leadership appointments.

The latest funding round, led by Hollingdale, brings myGwork’s total investment to over £4 million in four years. This capital will enhance its recruitment solutions, e-learning platform, and employer branding services, furthering its mission to create safer, more inclusive workplaces.

Hollingdale, who has founded six successful startups – including Cushon, acquired by NatWest in 2023 – initially invested in myGwork in July 2023. Alongside associates, he contributed over £1 million to fuel the platform’s UK and international growth. As chairman, he will provide strategic guidance to drive innovation and sustainability.

“I’m excited to join myGwork at such a pivotal moment,” Hollingdale said in a statement. “Inclusive workplaces drive both business success and social progress. This investment will help expand our impact globally.”

The funding has also enabled myGwork to bring in experienced executives to lead its next phase of growth.

Sarah Willcocks joins as managing director, bringing 25 years of experience in technology and digital transformation. She will focus on scaling myGwork’s operations globally and ensuring continued innovation.

Richard Egginton steps in as chief technology officer, overseeing platform development to enhance services for employers and professionals. With 25 years in tech leadership, he emphasises the critical role of technology in driving workplace inclusion.

Charlie Eva, the new business development manager, brings over a decade of recruitment advertising experience at TotalJobs and CV-Library. His focus will be on expanding myGwork’s partnerships and global presence.

‘Organisations worldwide remain deeply committed to inclusion’ – myGwork founders Adrien and Pierre Gaubert

myGwork now connects more than 350 inclusive employers with millions of job seekers annually. Recent changes in U.S. policies restricting DEI initiatives have led to a 120% surge in U.S.-based traffic, it says, reflecting growing demand for inclusive workplaces. The platform’s flagship events, WorkPride and WorkFair, continue to attract thousands worldwide, it adds.

Founders Adrien and Pierre Gaubert welcomed the new leadership, stating that “while some companies retreat from inclusion, many are doubling down, proving that workplace diversity is not just the right thing to do, but also a key driver of business success.”

They added: “With Phil, Sarah, Richard and Charlie joining our existing team, we are well-positioned to accelerate growth, enhance our offerings, and expand our global impact on workplace inclusion. This progress demonstrates that organisations worldwide remain deeply committed to inclusion, despite external pressures.”