Museum of Transology organising ‘biggest ever co-ordinated trans activist event in history’

The Museum of Transology is organising what it calls the biggest trans activist event ever, by calling on people to donate objects during a nationwide collection drive.

In a collaboration with Trans Pride UK, the Brighton-based organisation is asking members of the trans community to take along “precious artefacts” to a drop-off point beginning tomorrow (Saturday 20 April).

It is calling the event the “National Day of Trans Collecting”. Items will be curated for the Museum of Transology’s 10 year anniversary exhibition in 2025.

“This Saturday and next Saturday, I’ve organised 15 places right round the UK for you to drop off something to add to the collection too,” a museum spokesperson wrote on Instagram. “I think it’s probably pretty much the biggest ever co-ordinated trans activist event in history.”

The spokesperson added that “instead of it having to be grim and about fighting transphobia, this massive protest is about saving evidence of our beautiful lives.”

They continued: “At each drop-off point there’ll be voluntary Museum of Transology Community Curators and your own local Trans Pride organisers ready with brown tags for you to write your story onto.

“Hug them, thank them, join them. They are the heroes who are making trans history happen. This is the stuff legends are made of.”

The museum welcomes any object, saying: “Someone DM’d today to see if they could donate their duvet. Answer: too right.”

20 April

Belfast – paperxclips books

Birmingham Museum Collection Centre

Dundee V&A, Dundee

Edinburgh National Library of Scotland

Glasgow Moving Image Archive, Kelvin Hall

27 April