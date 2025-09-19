Attend the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe with two tickets on us

Fancy joining us for a day of celebrating LGBTQ+ heroes? Attitude is offering you the chance to win two tickets to the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2026 simply by sharing your thoughts.

All you need to do is answer a short survey, and soon you could be attending one of the most prestigious LGBTQ+ events in the calendar, celebrating the individuals who make a real difference to the community.

The 2025 PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards Europe, supported by British Airways, recently honoured 10 inspirational individuals who have made a significant impact in the LGBTQ+ community. From global icons to everyday heroes and advocates, the awards celebrated those who have proven themselves to be outstanding role models.

Now, we would love to hear from you. We have launched a short survey to understand your car preferences, buying habits, and views on automotive brands. Your insights will help PEUGEOT better serve diverse communities, and you could win tickets to the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2026 just for participating.

(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Enter now to win PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe tickets

Simply click the link below to access the survey and share your thoughts. You will be entered into a draw to win a pair of tickets to the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2026.

ENTER HERE

The survey will run from Friday 19 September and close at midnight on Monday 29 September 2025.

(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Don’t miss this opportunity to make your voice heard and potentially bag yourself a day out at this prestigous ceremony. Plus, your input could help shape the future of one of the world’s leading automotive brands…

Terms and conditions

Competition winners must be 18 years or over and reside in the United Kingdom.

The prize is one pair of tickets (two tickets in total) to the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2026 in London. The date and venue are yet to be announced.

Your data will be handled in accordance with Stream Publishing Ltd’s privacy policy.