International Pride Day: New LGBTQ+ research reveals discrimination remains widespread

The academic journal Masculinities & Social Change is marking International LGBTQ+ Pride Day on Sunday (June 28) by showcasing seven recent international research studies.

The selected studies explore the intersection of masculinities, sexuality, gender, and social change across different cultural contexts, from film to the workplace.

The research spans countries including Spain, China, Indonesia, and India, as well as broader regions in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

The journal includes:

González-de-Garay et al. (2023) – Attitudes of Spanish LGBTQ+ Adolescents and Emerging Adults



Results show that Spanish LGBTI+ youth are highly engaged in activism, well informed about legal initiatives, and largely believe discrimination against LGBTQ+ people persists, and often perceiving teachers as failing to provide adequate support.



Ahmadi (2026) – Masculinity and Homosexuality in Indonesian Films: Perspectives on the Psychology of Oppression



Evidence points to multiple forms of oppression against homosexuals in Indonesian films. including invisibility, violence, and self-oppression, alongside efforts by gay men to assert masculinity through traditionally heteronormative roles.



Ahmadi (2024) – Masculinities to Trans-femininities: Evidence through the “Girl” Film



The main outcome of the study shows how the subject constructs a female identity through personal, bodily, and behavioural changes, while also facing mixed family support but ongoing societal rejection.



Álvarez-Guerrero et al. (2024) – Mpox 1b: Upstanders for Science in Western and Chinese Social Media



This research finds: “Western social media like X” shares more false information about monkeypox and less scientific evidence than in the Chinese platform Weibo.



Huifeng (2026) – Reconfiguring Masculinity and Sonhood among Gay Migrants in Urban China



The study finds that gay migrant men in China conduct masculinity and son-hood through different identity strategies.



Ramírez-Franco (2024) – Femmephobia and Penetration in the Development of Masculinity and the (Anti)Nationalist Identity of Reinaldo Arenas in Antes que Anochezca



The study finds that while Cuban exile literature rejects state censorship and homophobia, it can still reinforce traditional masculine ideals and femmephobia (femme-shaming).



Shaikh et al. (2026) – Navigating Masculinity: The Influence of Media and Friendships on Heterosexual Men’s Perceptions of Gay Colleagues in Indian Workplaces



The study finds that friendships with gay colleagues, more positive media representation, and inclusive workplace policies help build a better work environment.