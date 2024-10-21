Interalpen-Hotel Tyrol review: Alpine luxury on the ultimate Austrian escape

Still searching for the perfect destination that blends European charm, luxurious comfort, tranquillity, and fun activities? Austria might just be the place. At the heart of it all is the breathtaking Interlapen-Hotel Tyrol, offering everything you need to fully disconnect while soaking in stunning mountain views. This accommodation provides more than just a place to stay – you’ll find it hard to leave. And with unique excursions that promise adventure and unforgettable stories, it’s the ideal spot for a peaceful yet exciting getaway.

Interalpen-Hotel Tyrol

I spent two nights at the charming Interlapen-Hotel Tyrol, a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Legend Collection, nestled in a stunning location with the spectacular views of the Tyrolean mountains. The hotel has a warm, rustic, familial feel, complemented by luxurious details at every turn. With 274 luxury rooms and suites, each one reflects the Tyrolean way of life through its architecture and furnishings. It’s like stepping into the cozy cabin of your dreams – very spacious yet designed to feel inviting and comfortable.

The rooms also feature spacious balconies, perfect for taking in the spectacular alpine views – a personal favourite of mine. Each morning, I found myself savouring a quiet moment on the balcony, breathing in the crisp mountain air and admiring the beauty around me. Additionally, for an extra touch of exclusivity, the panoramic suites on the 7th floor offer an even more elevated experience with their unbeatable views.

Deluxe room at Interalpen-Hotel Tyrol (Imagery: Provided) Swimming pool with Mountain View at Interalpen-Hotel Tyrol (Imagery: Provided) The mountain hut at Interalpen-Hotel Tyrol (Image: Provided)

Amenities

Where to begin? The expansive spa, spanning over 5,300m², offers a range of soothing spa treatments, a panoramic pool, and numerous relaxation areas. The indoor pool opens up to breathtaking mountain views and leads directly to a heated outdoor pool, available year-round. The outdoor pool encapsulated by the mountains felt both surreal and magical. As for dining, prepare to indulge in delicious delicacies from morning till night, with a buffet of award-winning dishes at 1,300 meters’ altitude, and a fine dining dinner menu offering a refined culinary experience. The pastries were unforgettable – I’m still dreaming about them and cannot pick a favourite.

We were also treated to a traditional dinner at Hofburg, a club restaurant featuring live musicians and local beer – an authentic experience. Live music continued in the ambient bar, making for the perfect nightcap. And with endless indoor and outdoor activities available year-round, there’s always something to do. And last but not least, the friendly staff, who felt like family, made sure every need was met for a memorable stay.

Indoor Pool at Interalpen-Hotel Tyrol (Imagery: Provided) Hofburg club restaurant at Interalpen-Hotel Tyrol (Imagery: Provided) Fine dining at Interalpen-Hotel Tyrol (Imagery: Provided)

Excursions

Alpine Alpaca Walking Tour

For animal lovers, the Alpine Alpaca Walking Tour is a must-do. Stroll through the forest accompanied by a charming alpaca for a truly unique experience. Organised by Seefeld Tourism, this guided tour offers a fun way to explore the picturesque town with your alpaca companion by your side. It’s run by the friendliest locals, who share a genuine love for these special animals, making the experience even more memorable.

Alpine Alpaca Walking Tour (Image: Attitude)

James Bond Museum: 007 ELEMENTS

If you’re a Bond enthusiast, the James Bond Museum 007 ELEMENTS in Sölden is an absolute must-visit. This isn’t your average museum—it’s a cinematic installation that immerses you in the world of 007. You’ll feel like Bond himself as you explore the behind-the-scenes magic of Spectre, with a focus on the film’s iconic scenes shot in Sölden. Seeing the actual helicopter used in the crash sequence was a personal highlight, all presented in an ultra-modern, sensory-rich experience that’s as thrilling as the films themselves.

Also, indulge in everything from rich hot chocolate to a local classic of Schnitzel at Ice Q, Austria’s highest gourmet restaurant. Perched high in the Alps, this dining experience offers not only exquisite cuisine but also breathtaking views, making it a must-visit for food lovers and adventurers alike.

Whether you’re seeking relaxation, adventure, or a taste of authentic Austrian charm, Interalpen-Hotel Tyrol and its surrounding experiences offer the perfect escape. With breathtaking views, luxurious amenities, and unforgettable excursions, it’s a destination that promises to leave you refreshed and eager to return.

007 Elements, James Bond museum at Sölden (Image: Attitude’ Ice Q restaurant at Sölden (Image: Attitude)

For more information or to book, visit preferredhotels.com