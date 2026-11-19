Roseanne Barr helped her gay grandson come out publicly after he asked the actress to make the announcement on his behalf.

Speaking in a new episode of the Your Mom’s House podcast, Barr spoke about having raised a family of comedians, with several of her children and grandchildren following in her stand-up footsteps.

The conversation about her grandson came after host Christina Pazsitzky asked Barr about the Queers for Palestine movement, prompting the comedian to joke that she and her grandson had founded a group called Queers for Tel Aviv.

“He’s gay” – Roseanne Barr helps grandson come out publicly

“One of my grandsons, I asked him, ‘Can I talk about him today?’ He said, ‘Please do.’ And let everyone know that he’s gay because he hasn’t come out at work yet,” she said.

“He wants me to help him come out at work,” she explained. “He’s a nice Jewish boy that’s gay. And so today, we founded Queers for Tel Aviv.”

“We were so happy to have a gay in the family” – Barr reacting to grandson coming out

Barr spoke about her reaction to her grandson coming out to her. “We were so happy. We were so happy to have a gay in the family,” she said. “Finally, out of all my grandsons, not nobody was gay.”

Barr is an American comedian, actress and producer, best known for starring in the hit sitcom Roseanne, which ran from 1988 to 1997 before being revived in 2018.

She won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her performance as working-class matriarch Roseanne Conner.

Barr is a mother of five children and has seven grandchildren.

What has Barr previously said about her LGBTQ+ family members?

She has previously spoken about having LGBTQ+ family members, including a gay brother and a lesbian sister, and how their experiences influenced her decision to feature LGBTQ+ characters in Roseanne.

Speaking to The Advocate in 2013, she explained that growing up with her siblings had shaped her understanding of sexuality and equality.

“I have a gay brother and a lesbian sister, so I felt I had to do what I could,” she said.