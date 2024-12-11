PornHub have released their annual report of gay porn data trends, and as ever, they’re beyond revealing.

According to the service, Malik Delgaty is the most viewed performer of 2024. Next up is Tyler Wu, followed by Hunnypaint.

Cade Maddox, Rhyheim Shabazz, and Dante Cole were fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

‘Twink’ remained the most-searched term on the gay porn platform after coming out on top in 2023. Notable increases included ‘cute femboy’, up 19 places, animation, up nine, and ‘ftm’, also up nine.

In most viewed categories, ‘straight guys’ was down to third place, and ‘bareback’ was up eight spots to second.

Elsewhere, PH Gay – which a released data this year to celebrate Pridelso – highlighted curious details such boomers (the generation of people born 1946 to 1964) being 36% more likely to view the “strap on” category than any other generation.

The platform also shared insights into trans porn search trends. For example, the most popular who is trans was PuppyGirlXO, who’s so far amassed 50 million+ views on the service.

The second most viewed performer was Emma Rose.

In third place was Daniela Chanel, followed by nbnabunny, Vicats, and Noah Way.

To view PornHub’s 2024 Year in Review in full, click here.