Gay porn: 7 insights from Pornhub’s global trends report for Pride

Cold, hard data is hereby sexy to more than just maths fetishists with the drop of Pornhub and Pride.com‘s gay porn trends compilation.

The research, newly-revealed for Pride, reflects billions of hits direct from the popular porn platform; previous data dives explored the impact of Eurovision and Trans Day of Visibility on porn habits.

“Pornhub Insights is research and analysis directly from the Pornhub team,” said a Pornhub rep of the new release. “We’ve compiled data from billions of hits, all to explore the intricacies of online porn viewership.”

We’re here for this science… and particularly, these seven random insights!

1) ‘Straight guys’ is the most viewed category in midwest America

Thematically, say Pornhub, Minnesota had a special interest in “farm hand” and Michigan liked “farmer” while Wyoming liked “vintage cowboys.” Farm pride!

2) ‘Lingerie’ was the top relative gay search in California

Meanwhile ‘grandpa jerks’ was the top relative search term in Tennessee, while over in Nebraska, it was ‘mushroom cock’. Who could have predicted all this?!

3) ‘Twink’ is the dominant category in South America, Russia, and much of Europe

‘Bareback’, on the other hand, was the most popular category in North America and Australia.

4) Women made up 43% of gay porn viewers

57% of viewers, according to Pornhub, were men. In an arguable indication of a blind spot in the data, non-binary porn viewers were not represented in the overall percentage.

5) The 65+ age group was +104% more likely to watch gay porn than other groups

By contrast, the 35-44 age group was –21% as likely to watch gay porn, and the 25-34 age group –17% as likely.

6) The US state in which users are least likely to watch gay content is Alaska

Maine was gayest with gay porn consumption 28% above the national average.

7) Trending gay porn search terms include ‘vintage cowboys’ and ‘bromance’

Others include ‘real military’ and ‘feet worship’. Oh, and ‘farm hand’. (Given the advent of farming was 11,000 years ago, it’s impressive the activity still captures so many imaginations!)