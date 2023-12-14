10 lessons from Pornhub’s 2023 top gay search trends – from Reno Gold to ‘straight guys’

PornHub’s 2023 ‘Year in Review’ data dump is out – and, as ever, it makes for curious reading.

The research and analysis comes directly from the Pornhub team, compiled data from billions of hits. (As of December 2023, Pornhub is the world’s 14th most visited website.)

Here are 10 key aspects of the data that reveal all about the porn consumption habits of men who have sex wit men from around the world…

1) ‘Straight guys’ was the most-viewed gay category of the year

Which is absolutely… oxymoronic. The search term also came out top in 2022.

2) ‘Twink’ was the most searched-for gay term this year

Up from second place last year. This year’s second most popular term this year was anime.

3) ‘Femboy’ jumped 12 places to become the ninth most searched-for gay term

The biggest jump in this section, however, was ‘curious straight friends’, which jumped 27 places to number six.

4) Reno Gold was the 7th most-searched-for performer this year

Malik Delgaty was number one – but we’re giving Reno a shout-out because he was on our cover in June 2021 [above].

5) The most viewed category by women was ‘Lesbian’

‘Big dick’, meanwhile, was number 14.

6) ‘Big dick’ was meanwhile the 16th most-searched gay term

Cleary, gays are thinking outside the box when it comes to their porn habits these days!

7) Some male porn stars who have sex with men are actually more popular with women than men

Among them: Armond Rizzo, Devin Trez and Tayler Ru.

8) The average age of a Pornhub visitor was 37

Meanwhile, 26% of users were aged between 25 and 34.

9) Eurovision 2023 influenced porn trends

We can’t quite get our heads around this data – but traffic changed for all the finalist countries, including Sweden.

10) A massive 91% of users view their porn by phone

Just 1.5% watch by tablet. But how many, we want to know, are watching on VHS?!