‘Twink’ is the most popular gay porn globally, according to Pornhub – and it was specifically the number one category in South America, Russia, and much of Europe.

In the data from the porn giant for Pride month, the popular platform adds to a slew of insights already revealed – such as last week’s intel focused on US states.

(According to Pornhub and Pride.com, ‘lingerie’ was the top relative gay search in California and that the US state in which users are least likely to watch gay content is Alaska.)

“Worldwide, the dominating categories differed between the continents,” explained a Pornhub rep. “However, it was hard to deny the twink takeover from South America, Russia, and much of Europe.” Here several more key insights from the data…

The most popular category in North America was ‘bareback’

The term was also most popular in Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, and Wyoming. However, ‘twink’ was most popular North and South Dakota, and Kansas.

Africa saw a diverse range of popular categories, including ‘Black’ most of all

Other popular terms in the world’s second most populous continent included ‘twink’, ‘hunk’ and ‘cartoon.’

In Australia, the most popular search term was ‘straight guys’

Meanwhile, in South Dakota, the most popular search term was ‘straight guys sucked’.

No insights were available for countries such as Iraq, Iran and Pakistan

They were, however, available in one Middle Eastern country which criminalises gay sex: Afghanistan. Here, ‘bareback’ once again came out on top.

‘Daddy’ was the most popular search term in a small number of countries, including Portugal and Madagascar

‘Cartoon’ and ‘hunks’ were also among the 11 overall most popular search terms reported. In Japan, the most popular term was ‘Japanese’.

