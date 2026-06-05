Looking for a festival basecamp? Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch has you covered

Attention all festival-goers! Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch has launched a new summer package called The Revival Room: Festival Edit, offering you a basecamp for the season.

This one-night stay package in East London is the perfect getting-ready, going-out and recovery hub for all your festival shenanigans.

Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch is offering a single-night stay that includes access to a rooftop breakfast and the rooftop recovery pool.

What does Virgin Hotels’ The Revival Room: Festival Edit include?

Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch launches new summer package, The Revival Room: Festival Edit (Image: Virgin) Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch launches new summer package, The Revival Room: Festival Edit (Image: Virgin) Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch launches new summer package, The Revival Room: Festival Edit (Image: Virgin)

If that wasn’t enough to make this luxury festival stay even more appealing, the hotel is also offering a £50 per person credit at the hotel’s bar (Hidden Grooves), as well as an in-room “Revival Kit” featuring SULT electrolytes and REHAB beauty essentials.

For larger groups looking to get ready together, the “Revival Room: Festival Edit” has you covered, with interconnecting rooms available subject to availability.

Once guests are festival-ready, Hidden Grooves offers the perfect pre-drink reception, with a range of cocktails, mocktails and snacks on offer. To get you in the mood for festival sounds, the bar also features a large vinyl collection and a high-end sound system for a music-focused atmosphere.

Virgin Hotels say they want to offer guests the full “festival experience”

Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch’s Hidden Grooves bar (Image: Virgin)

A spokesperson for Virgin Hotels said the concept reflects the company’s music heritage, inspired by the Virgin Records era.

“Music has always been part of Virgin’s DNA; our Hi-Fi listening bar, Hidden Grooves, is inspired by the Virgin Records era and full of albums by some of its most iconic artists,” said Virgin Hotels.

“With ‘The Revival Room: Festival Edit’, we wanted to create something that supports the full rhythm of the festival experience, from the build-up to the reset, so guests can move through it all feeling their best – like VIPs.”

The Revival Room: Festival Edit is available now until 27 September 2026

Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch launches new summer package, The Revival Room: Festival Edit (Image: Virgin)

The Revival Room: Festival Edit package is available Thursday to Sunday only, with dates available now through to 27 September 2026. Stays can be booked on the official Virgin Hotels website.