Virgin Hotel Shoreditch review: Velvet booths, vinyl grooves and just the right Attitude

Virgin Hotels landed in Shoreditch earlier this year, and they didn’t just unpack, they moved in with purpose. The first UK hotel venture from Richard Branson reworked the former Curtain Hotel, into an inviting bold space that nods to its surrounding East London’s creative scene.



From the red neon signage glowing front and centre on the outside brickwork, to the plush interiors and twinkling lights above the rooftop pool, Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch is full of the on-brand personal touches that we have grown to love from Virgin ventures.

But the hotel is more than just its aesthetic – it knows how to host. From check-in to check-out, service is both attentive and unforced. A handwritten message in lipstick on the mirror welcomed us to our home for the night “Enjoy your stay xx” it read. A tray of fresh fruit lay waiting underneath it with a handwritten welcome note on the back of a sketched postcard featuring the outside of the building. Thoughtful details like this always make me remember experiences fondly – I love a keepsake.

The chambers (Virgin’s term for their rooms) are designed in a loft style. They are spacious, bright, and divided with intention. Our corner chamber featured a freestanding claw foot tub overlooking the streets below, a dreamy burnt orange velvet bed and our very own steam room shower (my favourite feature). The lounge area was chic, complete with floor to ceiling windows and a fully stocked mini fridge clad in Virgin’s signature red.



After freshening up and winding down from a taxing 30-degree day in London, we headed to our drinks reservation at the hotels ‘Hidden Grooves’ bar. The vinyl lined walls created a sexy, retro atmosphere.

After securing the ‘perfect for people watching’ window booth, I opted for a ‘Velvet Sound’, a vodka based cocktail inspired by Brian Eno’s ‘Another Green World’. The in-house mixologists craft each cocktail around famous records, taking the essence from a song and making it physically palatable. I loved this idea. The bar staff were stylish, switched on and always one step ahead, embodying Virgin’s famous ‘barefoot luxury’ ethos.

After drinking our way through Hidden Grooves’ record collection and having brilliant conversation with the staff, we slid off to bed for one of the comfiest nights sleep we’ve had in a very long time. The beds were 10/10. I’d visit again just to sleep in them, which I never seem to find when travelling.



For LGBTQ+ travellers, this isn’t a rainbow on the door kind of experience; queerness is simply part of the cultural fabric. Understated, inclusive and consistent throughout, the hotel is a safe space for both group and solo LGBTQ+ travellers.

Checkout was seamless, with the concierge thoughtfully arranging a taxi to the station – high standards until the last moments.

Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch hits a rare note in London’s crowded hotel scene. Effortlessly in tune with its surroundings, straight off the runway. Whether you’re staying for business, pleasure or just out to enjoy the playlist, Virgin’s first UK hotel venture strikes all the right chords.