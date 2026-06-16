Emma Willis to host the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways

Emma Willis will host the 2026 PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways, as the LGBTQ+ calendar’s most heartfelt awards ceremony returns for its landmark 10th year on Friday 3 July.

Among one of the recently announced new presenters of Strictly Come Dancing, Willis will lead an event where Attitude honours 10 inspirational queer people from across the UK and wider Europe who have worked tirelessly in the third sector, triumphed over adversity, or used their voices to become outstanding community role models.

This year’s ceremony moves to The Chancery Rosewood, the all-suite Mayfair hotel inside the former US Embassy on Grosvenor Square, where the awards will be presented over a fundraising lunch in aid of the Attitude Magazine Foundation and its work supporting LGBTQ+ causes.

“These are people doing extraordinary things for the LGBTQ+ community” – Emma Willis on hosting the Pride Awards

Willis told Attitude: “I’ve spent my career around people who can light up a room, but the stories behind these awards are something else.

“These are people doing extraordinary things for the LGBTQ+ community, often without expecting any recognition at all. Getting to stand up and celebrate them feels like a genuine privilege, and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

“Emma Willis is a true ally to this community, and right now that visibility counts for everything” – Attitude publisher Darren Styles OBE

Attitude publisher Darren Styles OBE says: “For 10 years these awards have celebrated people whose work too often goes unseen, and over three decades Attitude has fought to tell their stories.

“Emma Willis is a true ally to this community, and right now that visibility counts for everything. With so much hostility being aimed at LGBTQ+ people, having someone as widely known and loved as Emma choose to stand alongside us, loudly and proudly, is exactly what we need.”

This year marks PEUGEOT’s third year as headline partner, and a second year alongside supporting partner BA Euroflyer, the Gatwick-based British Airways subsidiary, which is flying in this year’s European winners and providing return Club Europe tickets for all 10 honourees to a destination of their choice. PEUGEOT will also donate £10,000 to the Attitude Magazine Foundation, to be shared among the honourees to direct to a charity or cause of their choice.

All 10 winners and their stories will be revealed on Attitude’s social channels on 3 July, as well as in issue 371 of Attitude magazine, available to buy the same day.