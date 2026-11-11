‘Don’t let anyone dim your light’: meet the co-chairs of Fitch Group’s Pride Network

Rick Magliozzi and Will Attwell, global co-chairs of the Fitch Pride Network, talk to myGwork‘s Adrien Gaubert about leadership, allyship and building belonging in finance.

Fitch Group is one of the biggest names in global finance, with employees in nearly 30 countries and dual headquarters in London and New York. Behind the credit ratings and market data sits the Fitch Pride Network (FPN), the company’s employee resource group for LGBTQ+ colleagues and allies, which in recent years has opened new chapters in South Africa, Poland and Chile.

Leading it are two global co-chairs on opposite sides of the Atlantic. Rick Magliozzi is Associate Director, Product Strategist at Fitch Solutions, based in New York; Will Attwell is Director, Enhanced Analytics at Fitch Ratings, based in London. Both took on the role alongside their day jobs, and both lead a network run entirely by volunteers. We asked them what drew them to it, what still needs to change for LGBTQ+ professionals in finance, and the advice they would give to anyone starting out.

What motivated each of you to become global co-chairs of the Pride Network at Fitch Group, and how has the role shaped your relationship with your workplace?

Rick: Funnily enough, I joined the Fitch Pride Network planning to stay involved only at the local New York level. I ended up helping with events that caught the attention of the network’s leaders, and around the same time a change in leadership opened the door to more responsibility. I was hesitant to step up, but leaders above me encouraged me to take the leap, and I’ve stayed involved ever since. These roles have given me opportunities I never imagined: time with senior leaders, new skills, relationships I wouldn’t have made otherwise, and a deeper understanding of how the organisation and our global colleagues work.

Will: I’d been on FPN’s steering committee for several years, initially working on communications and then as regional chair for EMEA. Over that time I developed a sense of responsibility and stewardship for an initiative that speaks up for, and raises awareness of, the LGBTQ+ community. Through it I’ve gained a real sense of community with colleagues across the different Fitch businesses, as well as opportunities to grow as a leader in the company and help shape its culture.

How has advocating for LGBTQ+ colleagues influenced your career paths and your approach to leadership in the finance sector?

Rick: This work has helped me build relationships I wouldn’t have made otherwise, and that’s been invaluable for my career. Your network really is everything in the business world, and strong relationships across the business help move projects forward and open doors to new opportunities.

I’ve also been able to find and refine my leadership style through this role. I’d describe myself as someone who lets the passions of my people fill the sails: I try to find roles that excite the people I work with and give them space to pursue what they care about. I’m a big believer in actively listening to your team, because it helps you spot opportunities and gaps you might otherwise miss.

Will: Yes, for sure. It’s certainly opened my eyes to what’s possible in my career. I’ve had the opportunity to get to know senior leaders at Fitch who are either members of the LGBTQ+ community themselves or committed allies. They have been role models and mentors, encouraging me and giving me the confidence to seize opportunities. Leading a network like FPN is all about inspiring members to go above and beyond their day jobs. You need to set a compelling vision and build productive relationships based on trust and respect, all of which are crucial for successful leadership in the financial sector.

What challenges do LGBTQ+ professionals still face in corporate environments, and what is Fitch Group doing to support them?

Rick: From conversations with our members, we see gaps in belonging: some people feel othered, or as though they don’t quite fit into corporate culture in finance, along with a sense that there aren’t always clear paths to succeed as an LGBTQ+ person. We’re working to close those gaps by making live training more accessible to ERG members and by making LGBTQ+ leaders and their families more visible at Fitch, so everyone can see that leadership supports our community and that people from any background can thrive here.

Will: There’s huge variation in the challenges LGBTQ+ professionals face, and a lot depends on where you are in the world. I’m based in London, where overt discrimination may be less visible in professional settings, but LGBTQ+ professionals can still encounter more subtle barriers. Fitch policy, which applies globally, prohibits discrimination, and the company has recently made strides in other areas such as equitable access to parental leave, including for same-sex parents. As FPN we also engage with industry bodies such as InterBank and Out in Finance to share learnings and best practice in supporting LGBTQ+ finance professionals.

What initiatives or moments of change are you most proud of during your time as chairs?

Rick: One initiative I’m especially proud of is starting our quarterly listening sessions. Every quarter, Will or I set aside an hour to meet anyone on our mailing list who wants to talk and share where they feel we could do better. As leaders it’s easy to say the door is open; these sessions are how we make it real. They show we’re listening and making space to hear from everyone we represent, and they’ve already helped us spot gaps we’re now working to address.

Will: I’m particularly proud of FPN’s continued growth into new office locations around the world. Fitch is a truly global company that plays a critical role in global capital markets, and I’m proud that the network Rick and I lead is there to support LGBTQ+ colleagues and allies in every region. In recent years we’ve opened new FPN chapters in South Africa and Poland, and this year we held our first Pride Month event in Santiago, Chile. That expansion broadens the benefits of taking part in employee resource groups: surveys have shown that ERG involvement correlates with higher employee engagement, and we’re keen to make sure those benefits are felt across the company’s global footprint.

What advice would you give to young LGBTQ+ professionals starting their careers, especially those unsure about being themselves at work?

Rick: Don’t be afraid to bring your authentic self to work, and that goes for anyone from an underrepresented community and for everyone in the workplace. We change and shape company culture by being our most authentic selves at work, supporting each other and advocating for change. Don’t get complacent about the progress already made; keep pushing toward a more equitable future for all.

Will: Don’t let anyone dim your light. Sometimes young LGBTQ+ professionals feel pressure to hide aspects of themselves to fit in, or try not to be too visible so as to avoid uncomfortable situations or microaggressions, and that can affect their sense of belonging and their experience at work. The best advice I can give is to seek out supportive managers and colleagues, invest in your skills, and keep believing in yourself, even when it’s hard.

How do you encourage allyship to be meaningful and active, rather than performative?

Rick: We want allies to feel part of this too. We know people are motivated by different things: some want recognition, some want leadership or upskilling opportunities, and others are driven by a cause close to home. So we highlight our members’ work to their managers, give them visibility on our intranet page, offer chances to build new skills, connect them with senior leaders and support the initiatives that matter most to them.

Will: Education is key. Allies become more active and impactful when there’s greater understanding of the issues the LGBTQ+ community faces, which is why a big part of FPN’s annual programming is focused on awareness events and training sessions. Recent sessions have covered effective allyship in the workplace, neurodiversity, understanding intersectionality, and AI and unconscious bias. Beyond education, we give allies opportunities to get actively involved, whether that’s supporting celebrations during Pride Month or taking part in volunteering activities. The first step to being an effective ally is showing up!

What are your hopes for the future of the Pride Network at Fitch Group, and what progress would you most like to see?

Rick: I’d love to see more members get actively involved and passionate about building a more equitable future for everyone. It’s easy to get complacent when we look at how far we’ve come on acceptance, and just as easy to ask for more support, rights or events without stepping up to do the work. We’re led by volunteers, so the more members who step forward to lead projects, the more we can do together.

Will: It’s important for the Pride Network to keep growing and evolving. I think we’ve done a good job of promoting awareness and ensuring visibility of the LGBTQ+ community. Looking ahead, I’d like FPN to be even more of a connector: strengthening LGBTQ+ colleagues’ sense of community, building professional networks and supporting career development.

About Fitch Group

As a leading global financial information services provider, Fitch Group delivers vital credit and risk insights, robust data and dynamic tools to champion more efficient, transparent financial markets. With employees in nearly 30 countries, Fitch Group’s culture of credibility, independence and transparency is embedded throughout its structure, which includes Fitch Ratings, one of the world’s largest credit rating agencies, and Fitch Solutions, a leading provider of insights, data and analytics. With dual headquarters in London and New York, Fitch Group is owned by Hearst.

Find out more about Fitch Group, its inclusion work and its latest roles on the company’s myGwork page.