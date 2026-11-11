Pillion’s Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling reunite for The Confessions with Hunter Schafer and Maya Hawke

Pillion actors Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling are set to reunite in upcoming feature film The Confessions, alongside Hunter Schafer and Maya Hawke.

The film is directed by Canadian filmmaker Guy Maddin and his collaborators Evan and Galen Johnson. It will be produced by Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen’s production company, Square Peg, whose credits include Midsommar and Bugonia.

The plot follows a group of condemned nuns who bear witness to an accursed, globe-spanning love triangle involving a missing sea captain and his poet wife.

The Confessions producers

The Confessions is being produced by Square Peg in the US, alongside Canadian companies Scythia Films and Thin Stuff, founded by Galen Johnson, Evan Johnson and Fritzi Adelman, with support from Telefilm Canada. Scythia Films’ credits include The Witch.

The roles of Skarsgård, Melling, Schafer and Hawke have yet to be announced. A start date for filming has also not been confirmed.

Producer Aster told Variety: “I have long been a devoted fan of the great Canadian wizard, Guy Maddin, and his equally brilliant partners, Evan and Galen Johnson.

“They stand humungously tall among my favourite filmmakers in the world, and The Confessions is as singular and beguiling as anything they’ve ever written.”

Actors

Skarsgård and Melling previously starred opposite each other in queer BDSM film Pillion, in which the Swedish actor played Ray, a dominant leather-clad biker, while Melling played Colin, a submissive loner.

Hunter Schafer is best known for her breakout role as Jules in teen drama Euphoria, in which she stars opposite Zendaya, who plays Rue.

Maya Hawke’s acting credits include Stranger Things and Do Revenge. She is also set to star in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which is due to arrive in UK cinemas on 20 November 2026.