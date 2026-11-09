Madonna teases two announcements for 21st anniversary of Confessions on a Dance Floor

Madonna has teased two big announcements arriving today (9 November), coinciding with the 21st anniversary of her 10th studio album, Confessions on a Dance Floor.

Across her social media, she wrote: “I have a confession… Actually, two,” alongside a link to Madonna’s official Apple Community.

The announcement comes after the release of Confessions II, her number one Billboard 200 sequel to her 2005 album, featuring high-profile collaborators such as Sabrina Carpenter and Martin Garrix.

Madonna sparks tour excitement

Fans believe it’s to do with a deluxe edition of Confessions II and an announcement about a potential tour, although neither has been confirmed.

Madonna’s last shows were for The Celebration Tour, which ran from October 2023 to May 2024.

Her manager, Guy Oseary, previously told Variety that Madonna would tour again following her surprise performance at Coachella alongside Carpenter, where they debuted their song ‘Bring Your Love’.

“She will tour again” – Madonna’s manager

“Of course she will tour again,” he said. “She wants to share her music with her fans. Not sure yet the plans. Stay tuned!”

On Friday (5 November), Madonna released an instrumental version of Confessions II, making the album’s 16 tracks available without their original vocal performances.

A vinyl edition is expected to follow on Tuesday (10 November).

Confessions on a Dance Floor gave birth to hit singles including ‘Hung Up’, ‘Sorry’, ‘Get Together’ and ‘Jump’, and went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Electronic/Dance Album in 2007.