BFI Flare confirms 2027 dates and opens submissions for London’s LGBTQ+ film festival

London’s LGBTQ+ film festival, BFI Flare, has confirmed its dates for 2027 and opened submissions for films to be considered for next year’s programme.

The 41st BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival will run from 17 to 28 March 2027 at BFI Southbank, celebrating the best of UK and international queer cinema.

Filmmakers from across the world are invited to submit short, mid-length and feature-length films for consideration.

BFI Flare opens 2027 submissions

Categories include short films (35 minutes or under), mid-length films (36–60 minutes) and feature-length films (61 minutes or longer).

Submissions for all categories close on 4 December 2026 at 5pm GMT, with the full festival line-up set to be revealed on Tuesday 16 February 2027. Applications are available here.

The 2027 festival follows a landmark year for BFI Flare, which attracted global stars and an audience of more than 41,283 during its 40th anniversary celebrations.

BFI Flare celebrates landmark year

With more than 250 filmmakers and guests attending, Attitude held exclusive interviews with festival guests, including Heated Rivalry star Kaden Connors, Madfabulous star Callum Scott Howells and Every Time I See a Yellow Car star Ty Tennant.

The festival screened 65 feature films and 63 short films from 48 countries, including 31 world premieres, with overall attendance increasing by 32 per cent.

Hunky Jesus opened the 2026 celebrations with its world premiere, attended by director Jennifer Kroot and cast members including Sister Roma.

Opening and closing films

The 40th anniversary celebrations concluded with the UK premiere of Black Burns Fast, directed by Sandulela Asanda.

Further festival announcements are expected in the coming months via BFI Flare’s social media and it’s official website.