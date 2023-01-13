Parexel’s Jeff Barth on why diversity, inclusion and community matters in global healthcare

Parexel’s Jeff Barth talks to myGwork about the importance of representation and inclusion when it comes to global healthcare, and why community matters.

Jeff Barth came to work as a Senior Director of Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Parexel after working at the non-profit organisation Catalyst in New York City. He is fully committed to working in diversity and pushing the envelope, particularly because of the work that Parexel does in the medical space. “Inclusion is part of our strategic vision. We are a clinical research organisation and the way in which we support inclusion will impact whether our drugs are effective in the marketplace or not,” he shares.

There have always been overlooked groups when it comes to healthcare and medication, and Jeff is aware of the patterns of the past: “Historically there have been demographics that might not have received the medications and treatments they need. This is part of the reason why our work is so important. Parexel has taken on some of these topics before; it was one of the leaders in developing HIV medication. We’re truly proud of that and it makes me appreciate my role even more.”

The impact that those medications have is incredibly far reaching. The company has played a role in developing treatment and medication for HIV patients and at-risk groups. “For me it is all about reaching every single group, not just my community, and obviously the support those medications provide is much broader than just the LGBTQ community,” Jeff explains.

Jeff grew up away from the bright lights and multiculturalism of New York, in Utah: “I’m from a wonderful environment that was not always ideal for someone that is LGBTQ. After college I travelled around the world, lived in China, and saw different ways of living.” Those new experiences definitely left their mark and influence his work professionally with inclusion.

From an early age, Jeff understood that his sexual orientation was different. “I grew up in a place that could be viewed as very conservative, which is great as long as you fit the mould. I have always felt a little different.” Another thing that Jeff noticed with four older sisters and one older brother, is that there were different opportunities given depending on gender. So inclusion and community has always been something he’s been aware of and wanted to work hard to change. “I’m naturally inclined to be private about my life, but we do need voices and people in the room to remind others we are here.”

So after leaving Utah to trot the globe, the city started calling to him. “I had an opportunity to move to New York and took it. After working as hard as I could, someone at Catalyst took a risk on me, gave me a position running their programme on engaging men in inclusion and I must thank them for starting me off on this path,” he shares. And while the move to New York was a risk, it was an opportunity to try something different. “Originally, I got a sublet and was unsure of next steps. It was a hard start but I’m glad I took that risk.” After a decade working his way up, Parexel was a client of Jeff’s at Catalyst, with a major office in Boston, and the next opportunity came with perfect timing. “My husband was offered a residency in Boston, and everything just aligned.”

Jeff met his husband and after marrying, welcomed twin girls to their family: “We had both separately wanted to get married for so long, and never thought it was within reach. The news from the US Supreme Court that we could marry… It’s hard to describe how impactful that news was. There’s still a debate about marriage inclusion in America and all around the world, and I find the sentiment of if we should be worried about marriage equality very shocking. Perhaps those thoughts are from those whose marriages aren’t at risk. It can’t be understated how valuable it is to have a community come together in support of your relationship.”

That support was a fundamental factor in becoming parents: “I have experienced pushback and discrimination in my life and you need help from others to support your foundation. That acceptance is crucial for raising children as well. At the end of the day, it’s not about us, it’s about our children and others – the next generation – and if they are welcomed by the wider community.”

