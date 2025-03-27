Axel Hotel Bilbao: The city’s first LGBTQ+ hotel launches – and it’s stunning

The gay travel boom continues – and now Bilbao is getting in on the action. Axel Hotels has officially opened its first property in the Basque city, bringing its distinctive LGBTQIA+ energy to a stunning riverside location in Bilbao’s historic centre.

With the bold tagline “Te vamos a poner mirando a la ría” (“Let’s do it by the river”), the Axel Hotel Bilbao threw an opening party to remember, featuring four hours of entertainment, live performances, and queer art. Local legends La Otxoa, Las Fellini, and Asier Etxeandía were all honoured on the night, with three suites named after them to celebrate their contributions to Bilbao’s LGBTQIA+ scene.

Axel Hotel Bilbao’s launch party (Image: Provided)

The Bilbao launch follows the success of Axel’s San Sebastian outpost, and brings the hotel group’s total number of open locations to 10. Plans are also underway for new hotels in Valencia and Porto.

The Axel Hotel Bilbao’s rooftop pool and Skybar (Image: Provided) A guest room within the Axel Hotel Bilbao (Image: Provided) Restaurant within the new Axel Hotel Bilbao (Image: Provided)

With 110 rooms, Axel Hotel Bilbao is already shaping up to be a major player in the city’s hospitality scene. The brand expects an 85% occupancy rate and over 32,000 bookings in 2025, generating €3.75 million in revenue from rooms alone. Investment in the new site totalled €1 million.

“Thank you to a community that has always made us feel welcome” – Axel CEO Albert Olivé

The hotel’s design pays homage to Bilbao’s industrial-meets-avant-garde aesthetic, with nods to the city’s iconic architecture and a social, inclusive ethos at its core. Guests can sip local txakolí wine at the rooftop Skybar, take a dip in the glass-covered pool, or unwind in the sleek wellness space on the ground floor – all while enjoying panoramic views of the city.

CEO Albert Olivé summed up the launch as a celebration of community: “Our spaces are what set us apart, and this tribute is our way of saying thank you to a community that has always made us feel welcome and accepted from the very beginning.”

Founded in Barcelona in 2003, Axel Hotels was the first international hotel brand dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community. Known for its motto “hetero-friendly”, the chain has built a reputation on creating safe, stylish, and celebratory spaces where queer travellers and allies alike are welcome.

With the launch of the Axel Hotel Bilbao, the city just got a whole lot queerer – and sexier.

All images: Axel Hotels