Avani Museum Quarter Amsterdam: where to stay for WorldPride 2026

This summer Amsterdam hosts WorldPride for the first time, with two weeks of marches, street parties and concerts running from 25 July to 8 August 2026. The centrepiece is the Canal Parade on Saturday 1 August, when decorated boats sail through the canals in the only Pride parade in the world staged on water, and where you stay shapes how much of the fortnight you actually catch.

Avani Museum Quarter Amsterdam, a contemporary lifestyle hotel in the Museum Quarter, has become a natural base for a Pride weekend that runs from morning museums to late-night street parties. It sits steps from Museumplein and within walking distance of the Rijksmuseum, the Van Gogh Museum and the Stedelijk, which quite literally puts the WorldPride Village on the same square as your breakfast…

The hotel works with local LGBTQ+ writers, performers and organisations through the year rather than decorating for the season and leaving it there. This June, it reunited with The Swap Club Amsterdam for a special edition of the Avani Book Club, an evening built around queer authors and the city’s own LGBTQ+ history.

Location and rooms

Superior double panoramic canal view room (Image: Avani)

Museumplein is a short walk from the hotel’s front door, with the museums and the WorldPride Village clustered around it. Cross the canal and you reach De Pijp, the bohemian neighbourhood known for its independent cafes, terrace bars and nightlife, so the day can run from a gallery in the morning to a terrace after dark without the need to travel far.

Inside, the 163 rooms and suites carry subtle retro touches and a focus on flexibility, with city or canal views and floor-to-ceiling windows on the upper floors. Each one comes with plush bedding, a Bluetooth speaker, a Nespresso machine and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, which makes the rooms as workable as they are restful.

Facilities

The Pantry (Image: Avani)

Beyond the rooms, the practical side is built around the cadence of a city break. A 24-hour fitness centre with Technogym equipment and virtual personal training keeps a routine on track at any hour, while The Pantry is the hotel’s deli-style grab-and-go counter. The hotel is also Green Key certified and pet-friendly, and sits within easy reach of Schiphol.

Amsterdam Pride party

Amsterdam Pride (Image: Arenda De Hoop)

The hotel’s own Pride evening lands on 31 July, the opening night of the WorldPride street parties and the eve of the Canal Parade. This year, a Pride Drag Disco Bingo Show will be hosted by local celebrity Gio Diekema alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race Holland winner Vanessa van Cartier, with drag performances, disco, bingo and prizes across one ticketed night [tickets available here]. Fabulous prizes included free stays at Avani hotels in Europe, including Frankfurt and Maded. It’s open to the local LGBTQ+ community, allies and hotel guests alike, setting the tone for the hotel’s “All Pride, No Pause” approach to the season.

Food and drinks

For Pride season the hotel has paired up with organic soda brand Santani, which is available at The Pantry throughout the summer. Alongside it, the breakfast offering and round-the-clock room service mean there’s something to hand whether you are heading out early for the parade or coming back late from the street parties.

WorldPride Amsterdam runs from 25 July to 8 August 2026, with the hotel’s Pride Drag Disco Bingo Show on 31 July. To book your stay, visit the Avani Museum Quarter Amsterdam website.