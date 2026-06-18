Amsterdam makes history this summer as it hosts WorldPride for the first time, with two weeks of celebration, protest and partying taking over the Dutch capital from 25 July to 8 August 2026 – and thanks to Booking.com and Eurostar, one lucky Attitude reader and a guest could be right at the centre of it.

We’re giving away a luxury weekend at WorldPride Amsterdam 2026, travelling out on Friday 31 July and returning on Sunday 2 August. That puts you in the city for the biggest weekend of the fortnight, including the world-famous Canal Parade on Saturday 1 August, when around 80 decorated boats sail through Amsterdam’s canals in the only Pride parade of its kind on water.

The prize covers return travel on Eurostar Premier, a stay at one of Amsterdam’s grandest hotels, and VIP access to the Canal Parade itself.

What’s included in the Amsterdam WorldPride 2026 prize

Eurostar is providing two return tickets from London to Amsterdam in Eurostar Premier, its most indulgent class of travel. With five direct services each way between London St Pancras and Amsterdam, there are departure times to suit every schedule, whether you want to maximise your weekend with an early start or ease into it with a lie-in.

Eurostar Premier includes dedicated check-in at St Pancras, access to the Premier Lounge before departure and a four-course onboard menu created by chefs Jeremy Chan and Jessica Préalpato alongside sommelier Honey Spencer. The luggage allowance stretches to three suitcases plus hand luggage with no weight restrictions, so there’s room for every look you’re planning (and a few you haven’t decided on yet).

Once you arrive, Booking.com is providing two nights’ accommodation for you and your guest at Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam, a five-star hotel set in a former royal palace in the heart of the city, moments from the canals and the main WorldPride sites.

It’s also the original Travel Proud property, Booking.com’s LGBTQ+ inclusive hospitality training for hotels and accommodations. Since it launched five years ago the training has been completed by over 150,000 properties around the world, and travellers can now use the Travel Proud filter to find welcoming stays in 20,000 cities and destinations around the world.

And as the Diamond Sponsor of World Pride Amsterdam, Booking.com is also handing the winner a pair of tickets to watch the Canal Parade from the VIP viewing area. With around 80 decorated boats sailing through the canals on Saturday 1 August, it’s a front-row spot for the most-photographed event of the WorldPride fortnight.

How to enter

To be in with a chance of winning, fill in your details on the link below.

The competition closes on Friday 17 July 2026, when one winner will be selected at random. The winner and their guest must be available to travel from London on Friday 31 July 2026, returning on Sunday 2 August 2026. Entrants must be 18 or over and UK residents.