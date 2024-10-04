Avanades Fredrick Douglas William on authenticity and inclusion in the workplace

Fredrick Douglas William’s personal and professional journey is one of resilience, boldness, and pride. From an early career spent feeling out of place and in the way, to finding an environment where he could freely express his authentic self, Fredrick describes how Avanade has inclusivity “baked into the culture”.

Fredrick grew up in a small town in North Carolina in a family of five: his mother, father, and two brothers, one of whom is his twin. With a childhood marked by a strong inclination towards creative pursuits, Fredrick often drew comic books and played within his own imagination. As he got older, he proudly continued that creative streak through participation in a marching band, where he enjoyed playing instruments and bonding with friends.

“I didn’t know how flamboyant I was until the world pointed it out. They told me about the colours of my hues, before I even dared to name it.”

From an early age, Fredrick expressed a powerfully feminine and extravagant personality. Though he was not fully aware of these traits until others mentioned them. At the age of 13, Fredrick’s life took a pivotal turn when he realised he was gay. “I just knew early on of how the world worked,” he reflects, “I knew that I had to figure out a way to create connections, because I knew that I was different.” This realisation sparked the lifelong navigation of self-acceptance and societal perceptions. Fredrick’s journey aligned with the discovery of a small community of older LGBTQ+ folk who embraced him and offered guidance. It was within this supportive environment that Fredrick first felt the warmth of belonging and the empowerment that can hold. As a result, he embodied his identity as an openly gay teenager, even making bold fashion choices influenced by pop culture icons such as TLC and Dennis Rodman.

Despite the pride he took in his identity, Fredrick acknowledged a painful journey throughout his personal and professional life. His career has spanned diverse industries, from sales and marketing to hospitality. However, his LGBTQ+ identity has not always been welcomed with open arms in these spaces.

“I’ve been at companies before where the diversity handbook had to be rewritten just to fit me into the culture,” Fredrick shares, “And I’ve been at companies where I am supposed to be the one that is supposed to find a way to find a way to carve a lane for myself.”

The burden of constantly needing to adapt his authentic self to fit in took a toll, leading to experiences of harassment, objectification, and even job loss.

(Image: Provided)

“Tough times don’t last forever, but tough people do,” he pushes on, reflecting the mantra that has guided him through difficult moments. It is this perseverance that ultimately led him to Avanade, a company that accepted and encouraged his complete, uncompromised self.

“Avanade is the first place that I’ve ever worked that I’ve had the opportunity to come to work fully expressed,” Fredrick shares, his voice brimming with gratitude. The IT consulting company’s inclusive culture, employee networks, and recognition of Fredrick’s contributions as a community builder have provided him with a sense of belonging that was once impossible.

As Fredrick looks to the future, his vision extends beyond his own personal journey. He desires a coming together of generations within the LGBTQ+ community, where the experiences of elders can be shared with the younger generation, paving the way for a more inclusive path forward. Just as he looked to older generations as a gay teenager, Fredrick hopes to be that same role model for LGBTQ+ youth.

“I would like to see the merging of more of the generations of LGBTQ+ people, because I want to see us fly and then reach back and lift others in that process,” Fredrick explains. He firmly believes this intergenerational exchange, along with consistent education and prominent allyship, can bring about positive, effective change. Fredrick ends our interview with an urge to LGBTQ+ allies. He asks them to listen carefully to the LGBTQ+ community, to empathise with the courage it takes to live authentically, and to make those initial coming out experiences as positive as possible.

“If you’re ever on the receiving end of hearing someone’s journey, about the way in which they access their sexuality, listen to it and be open minded,” Fredrick implores. “It takes a lot of boldness and fear to do that. Those first initial conversations, the way that you respond to it as the listener can make or break what that person feels for the rest of their life, until they find the next positive experience. It’s all about being positive.”

