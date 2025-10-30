Attitude shortlisted for four major categories at the PPA Independent Publisher Awards 2025

Attitude has been shortlisted for four major honours at this year’s PPA Independent Publisher Awards, celebrating the best of Britain’s independent media.

The nominations span every corner of Attitude’s influence, from cultural leadership to commercial excellence.

Attitude is shortlisted for Consumer Publication of the Year, while Stream Publishing – its parent company – is recognised for Independent Publishing Company of the Year.

The Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, is in the running for Event of the Year (Consumer Media), while the PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards Europe 2025 has been nominated for the Diversity & Inclusion Award.

Up against an impressive field of publications including National Geographic, The Big Issue, The Week Junior, New Scientist and HELLO!, Attitude’s nominations underline its unique position in the media landscape: a legacy title that continues to evolve with purpose and prestige.

“Our purpose is the same as it’s always been – to represent, to challenge, and to celebrate” – Attitude publisher Darren Styles OBE

Darren Styles OBE, managing director of Stream Publishing and publisher of Attitude, said:

“As conversations around diversity and inclusion grow louder, we’re also seeing more attempts to roll them back. Attitude has never flinched in the face of that. Our purpose is the same as it’s always been – to represent, to challenge, and to celebrate.

“These nominations are recognition of that spirit, and I’m immensely proud of the team behind it. I’m equally proud of our long-term partners Virgin Atlantic, Jaguar and Bentley, as well as the newest members of the Attitude family, PEUGEOT and British Airways – all brands that share our values and belief in visibility when it matters most.”

Since its launch in 1994, Attitude has been both a mirror and a megaphone for the LGBTQ+ community.

In 2025, as diversity and inclusion face renewed challenges across the world, the brand’s cultural authority and commercial success stand as proof that advocacy and profitability can coexist beautifully.

From sold-out, star-studded events to record-breaking web engagement and long-standing partnerships with world-class brands including Virgin Atlantic, Jaguar, Bentley, PEUGEOT and British Airways, Attitude continues to lead as a trusted, premium platform for both readers and partners alike.

The winners of the PPA Independent Publisher Awards 2025 will be announced in London at a live event on 21 November 2025.