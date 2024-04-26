Attitude is seeking nominations for the 2024 PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards

The Attitude Pride Awards are back for 2024, along with a brand-new headline partnership with automotive brand PEUGEOT and an all-new host venue: Raffles London. And now, we’re looking for nominations.

With the PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards, we aim to honour the often overlooked LGBTQ+ individuals who demonstrate courage and resilience in their everyday lives. It’s our aspiration to provide them with a worldwide platform on which to share their experiences.

Whether they have triumphed over personal challenges, shown unwavering dedication to social justice, advocacy, or community involvement, we invite nominations starting today.

How to nominate for the PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards

To nominate someone – including yourself – send an email to prideawards@attitude.co.uk. Please include the nominee’s name, their role, and a brief description (approximately 200 words) explaining why you believe they merit recognition.*

Additionally, please provide photographs of your nominee and any relevant online links associated with them, if available.

Nominations will be open until Friday 3 May. The 10 recipients will be revealed and honoured during the PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards ceremony at the brand new Raffles London hotel on Wednesday, 26 June, 2024.

What’s more, the winners will be showcased in a dedicated issue of Attitude magazine, and have the chance to share their narratives globally through attitude.co.uk and our social media platforms.

Check out last year’s winners for some inspiration.

*Please note that while we review each nomination we receive, we can only respond to those under consideration for shortlisting.