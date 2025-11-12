Attitude announced as headline sponsor of Outvertising LIVE 2025

Attitude is the headline sponsor of Outvertising LIVE 2025, with the title’s publisher Darren Styles OBE opening the event with a keynote speech on 19 November.

This year’s edition, also supported by Channel 4 and Publicis Groupe UK, promises an afternoon of insight, inspiration, and honest conversation about the state of inclusion in advertising.

The conference will bring together brand leaders, agencies, and creators to share practical tools and real-world examples of queer representation that works – on screen and behind the scenes.

Stream Publishing’s managing director and publisher of Attitude and Rolling Stone UK, Darren Styles OBE, will open the event with a keynote reflecting on a decade of progress – and what it will take to keep pushing forward. He will then be joined on stage by comedian and M&S Food Ambassador Tom Allen for a fireside chat exploring how brands can continue to show up authentically in an increasingly polarised world.

Speaking about the partnership, Darren Styles OBE said: “At Attitude we’ve spent three decades championing visibility, truth and unapologetic self-expression. Partnering with Outvertising LIVE 2025 feels like a natural extension of that mission – a chance to stand shoulder to shoulder with an industry working to build real, lasting inclusion.”

Outvertising LIVE 2025 is expected to welcome more than 200 marketing and media professionals. Tickets are on sale now on the event’s official page.