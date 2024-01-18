Attitude and Rolling Stone UK seeking Graphic Designer (maternity cover)

Stream Publishing, the publisher of Attitude and Rolling Stone UK, is seeking a Graphic Designer.

Attitude is the world’s largest LGBTQ+ media brand, sold in print in 31 countries and available to download in digital form in 130 more. It celebrates its 30-year birthday in May 2024 and is the best-selling gay lifestyle magazine in the UK and Europe. Produced under license from the US parent title by Attitude publisher Stream Publishing, Rolling Stone UK is the UK’s exciting new music, film, TV, and culture title.

Reporting daily to the Art Director, and working with the wider editorial and commercial teams, the Graphic Designer role will help design, and support the team to maintain the quality of, all work across Attitude and Rolling Stone UK. This position will be in support of the Art Director, and you’ll be working closely with the Editor-in-Chief and Social Media Manager on an exciting and varying range of print, digital, editorial, and commercial design projects.

The ideal candidate is a highly creative Junior/Mid-Level Designer with print and digital experience in the consumer magazine market and an enthusiasm for design-led storytelling.

ABOUT THE ROLE:

Job Type: Full-time maternity cover, FTC to January 2025

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Support the Art Director in the design and creation of all digital assets and print pages, as well as general administrative tasks

Design regular pages and features across both brands

Help generate exciting concepts for features and regular pages

Checking advert copy and artwork that comes in from external suppliers

Image and design research for projects

Design for digital platforms, events, and commercial work as necessary

To be an ambassador of Attitude and Rolling Stone UK and their brand values

ABOUT YOU:

You will be highly-organised and self-motivated with a strong eye for detail and have:

At least 3 years’ experience working as a Junior Designer/Designer on a brand in the consumer magazine market and have digital/social media experience

An ability to multi-task and work effectively on several projects simultaneously to meet tight deadlines

Enthusiasm, and a passion for, researching new design trends

The ability to think conceptually and solve problems creatively

An understanding of both Attitude and Rolling Stone UK as brands, with knowledge/experience of their respective audiences and communities

A solid understanding of Adobe CC, InDesign, Illustrator and Photoshop required

USEFUL EXPERIENCE:

Experience in animation for social media and After Effects/Premiere Pro would be preferable but not essential

Experience of HTML email design preferable but not essential

LOCATION:

Must be able to travel to Stream Publishing office (Dormansland RH7 6PB, 48 minutes south of London Victoria) when required. We operate a hybrid working policy.

THE PACKAGE:

Competitive salary

25 days annual leave per calendar year (plus Bank Holidays)

Pension scheme, with some matched contributions

Fun, hardworking, team environment

TO APPLY

Please send your CV, cover letter, and your portfolio to: jobs@streampublishing.net

EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES

Attitude and Rolling Stone UK are produced by Stream Publishing, who are an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace that celebrates differences, allowing you to do your best work at all times.