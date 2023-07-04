Zara Larsson teases ‘high energy’ Brighton Pride set: ‘Bring me the glitter, give me a different reality’

Zara Larsson is here to spice up your summer as she steps out on the main stage of this year’s Brighton Pride.

Ahead of the party, she talks exclusively to Attitude about wanting to team up with MNEK again, what we can expect from her Brighton Pride set and what her queer fans mean to her.

Swedish singer Zara may only be 25-years-old, but she’s got a seriously impressive career in the bag already.

Currently gearing up towards her third record, she’s set to spend a dreamy summer belting out her enviable repertoire of pop hits, including ‘Lush Life’, ‘Ain’t My Fault’ and newest release ‘End Of Time’ at festivals and more across Europe.

As she takes to the stage at Brighton Pride, she’ll feature alongside the likes of Steps, Black Eyed Peas, Mel C and more.

We caught up with a very excited Zara ahead of her slot at one of the biggest Pride events of the year.

Attitude: Hi Zara! We can’t wait to see you at Brighton Pride this year. Can you tell me a bit about what this means to you as a performer?

The pop girlies, so just pop in general, is so intertwined with gay culture. I don’t know where it started specifically, I don’t know the history of it, but I personally love the show of pop. I want to be entertained, bring me the glitter, give me a different reality! It’s very expressive, it’s very extravagant, it’s… a lot. The performance of that, being expressive, being entertaining, is a form of escapism. It goes hand in hand with being who you are, to be brave, to put on a show, and have a good time.

And your queer fans have clearly been a great support throughout your career?

For me in my career, a huge part of my success has been thanks to, first of all, gay men who love pop! Besides that, the whole LGBTQ+ community are just really, really big supporters. I’m obviously very thankful and grateful for that, and they’re critics too! You want to impress. They will say [if they don’t like something]. I really trust the LGBTQ+ community’s opinion on my pop. You want to be a part of what’s happening, what’s shifting in the culture. A lot of queer people are what is making the culture. Back in the day, but also today, a lot of trans women, and black queer people in metropolitan cities. That who’s telling us what’s hot right now, that’s just what it is. If you get their approval, then you’re doing something right.

Brighton Pride itself, one of the biggest pride events in the world. What can you kind of tease about your set? Anything special?

It’s gonna be a show. There’s going to be a lot of dance. I’m bringing my dancers and we’re just going to have a party. A straight party. Not a straight party… [laughs]

The opposite of a straight party…

Surprise! A straight on… just a dance party! That’s what I’m bringing, high energy, lots of fun. I don’t think any of us are going to be still for one second. Lots of singing along. I’m very excited. It’s going to be one of the most fun shows of summer. We’ll see.

Away from your performance, who are you excited to go and watch?

I would love to see the Black Eyed Peas. I’ve never seen them, but I’m quite sad Fergie isn’t a part of it, I thought that was the whole point? I want to see what they’re up to. Steps as well, I want to see that, it could be quite a show.

You’ve performed quite a lot of Pride events around the world. What ones have been your favourites?

One of my favourites was DC Pride a couple of years ago. That was really, really fun. I just love the sense of community and the way we’re all existing here together because we’re normal people who believe the fact that everyone should have the right to love who they love, and be who they want to be. That is the most normal thing to me. Whoever’s opposing that is very, very strange. To be in front of a sane crowd, I know that whatever happens here, it’s a space where even if I mess something up really badly, like, one of my dancer’s tops broke, and their titties were just out… but it was fine. This is the place to deal with that, we’re all fine! I just love that energy and sense of, we know what’s up.

MNEK has been a huge influence within your career so far. But are there any other queer artists who really inspire you? Anyone you’d really love to work with?

I mean, I do love Kehlani, she’s one of my favourite artists. Alma, I really like her, she’s so good at writing pop bangers. I love her voice. Troye Sivan is also amazing, so good. Who else is out there being amazing and gay? Actually, I would just love to have another song with MNEK, I really, really would love for us to do a track, a part two [of Never Forget You]? It would be sick. I’m gonna start with those four!

Brighton Pride takes place between 4-7 August 2023, more information can be found here.