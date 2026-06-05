Chris Appleton shares Baywatch BTS images, marking his acting debut

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton has shared behind-the-scenes images from filming the upcoming Baywatch reboot, marking his acting debut.

Appleton was spotted on set in Los Angeles a few weeks ago, walking around shirtless with a script in hand, without any official announcement that he would have a role in the series.

Confirming his involvement on Instagram yesterday (4 June), the British hair mogul posted several ab-bearing photos and videos.

“Incredibly grateful for the experience” – Chris Appleton on his acting debut in Baywatch

“BTS filming Baywatch,” Appleton wrote in the caption. “Great crew, great memories, and a lot of fun. Incredibly grateful for the experience.”

Among the 14-piece Instagram carousel, Appleton is seen outside his trailer, showing off his Calvin Klein underwear waistband just above a pair of blue jeans, holding a red shirt.

He can later be seen sporting a Hawaiian-style button-up, open and paired with white linen trousers on set, later taking his top off for a picture with co-star Jess Belkin at a pool party scene.

Appleton and Noah Beck take a Baywatch BTS selfie

Other shots include a close-up of a cameraman’s camera capturing a close-up of Appleton’s six-pack (we carefully counted each ab).

He also posed for a selfie with several other Baywatch actors, including social media star Noah Beck, who plays Luke, a rookie lifeguard.

The reboot, set for a 2027 release by Fox Entertainment and Fremantle, features a dynamic, influencer-heavy cast alongside several returning faces from the original 1990s series.

Who will star in the 2027 Baywatch reboot?

In addition to Beck, newcomers include Stephen Amell as Hobie Buchannon, Shay Mitchell as Trina, Jessica Belkin as Charlie Vale, Brooks Nader as Selene, and Olivia “Livvy” Dunne as Grace.

Returning cast members include David Chokachi as Cody Madison, Michael Bergin as “J.D.” Darius, Kelly Packard as April Giminski, Erika Eleniak as Shauni McClain, and Mary McDonnell as Gayle.

Appleton’s role in the 2027 Baywatch reboot has yet to be announced. He previously teased his involvement in March, writing to Instagram: “This is my Baywatch audition.”