Yungblud pays tribute to Osbournes at B.R.A.T store launch: ‘I love you and thank you’

Musician and recent PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways, winner Yungblud has paid tribute to rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and his family at the opening of his new store B.R.A.T. in London’s Soho.

Speaking to Attitude’s sister publication Rolling Stone UK, the current Attitude cover star shared his gratitude for the late rocker and his family for the love they’ve given him throughout his career following Osbourne’s death on 22 July.

“The past couple of weeks have been so wild and I’m so grateful and thankful to that family for the support they’ve given me over the years. And to know that guy and them as friends and as family towards the end has been beautiful, and I love ‘em,” he said in a video published to the Rolling Stone UK Instagram account.

He added: “As I said when we lost him, I will try my best to keep the energy and the spirit that he inspired me with alive for the rest of my days.

“I love you and thank you for everything you guys did for me. I hope you’re holding up alright and I love you and I can never be more grateful for the opportunities you gave me and the inspiration …. You’re a boss, Mrs O.”

“SEX was such a massive inspiration to me as a kid” – Yungblud on his new store’s inspiration

Yungblud’s new B.R.A.T. store is the first physical retail location for his popular clothing and lifestyle brand. Located on Soho’s Denmark Street, the singer says it drew inspiration from the late Malcolm McLaren and Vivienne Westwood‘s iconic SEX boutique on the King’s Road in Chelsea, still there and now known as World’s End.

In 1970s London, SEX became known as the birthplace of punk, with Westwood’s partner McLaren managing punk’s most well known outfit the Sex Pistols.

(Image: Attitude/Tom Pallant)

“SEX was such a massive inspiration to me as a kid,” Yungblud told Rolling Stone UK.

“I think that place and what they did with that and the community they created around it was so inspiring.”

“I wasn’t happy with my body; I didn’t feel sexy” – Yungblud on body image

In Attitude’s cover interview, Yungblud reflecting on how in his early career, his confidence came from instinct and freedom.

(Image: Attitude/Tom Pallant)

“I wasn’t happy with my body; I didn’t feel sexy,” he said. “At the beginning of my career, I had the kind of confidence where you don’t think about the way you look. I’d walk into the dressing room and be like, ‘What am I gonna wear tonight? Can I borrow your skirt, or your fucking leather pants,’ or whatever the fuck was there.”

To read Yungblud’s Attitude cover interview in full, check out issue 365 of Attitude magazine, available to order here, and alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app.