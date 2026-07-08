Heartstopper fans to get one last goodbye with new Netflix special

With Heartstopper Forever airing exclusively on Netflix on 17 July, fans are preparing to say their final goodbyes to Nick and Charlie’s love story.

The film will see Nick (Kit Connor) heading to university while Charlie (Joe Locke) stays behind at Truham Grammar School – exploring the ups and downs of a long-distance relationship.

Heartstopper Forever is the final instalment of the screen-adapted coming-of-age drama based on author Alice Oseman‘s acclaimed book series.

Netflix announces Heartstopper: Ending on a Hi film

Though not all hope is lost – Netflix has announced a follow-up film airing on 24 July, giving fans a behind-the-scenes special titled Heartstopper: Ending on a Hi.

The 35-minute special will bring together cast members, creator Oseman, executive producer Patrick Walters and fans for one final hurrah.

Alongside leading boys Connor and Locke, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Jenny Walser, Tobie Donovan, Yasmin Finney and William Gao are also set to appear.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix said the special draws on “unseen archival footage spanning every season through to the final film, the special brings together the cast, creator Alice Oseman, executive producer Patrick Walters and the fans who made Heartstopper a global phenomenon.”

Netflix describes the Heartstopper special as a “love letter” to fans

The streamer described the special as a “love letter to the community it brought together,” as it prepares to feature fans who helped Heartstopper become a staple in queer cinema.

The announcement follows a string of behind-the-scenes images shared by Netflix, where leading cast members inch towards the premiere date.

Heartstopper Forever airs exclusively on Netflix on 17 July 2026.