Glastonbury 2023: A queer guide to this year’s festival

We’ve got a week to go until Glastonbury 2023 and we cannot be more excited.

Sir Elton John, Guns n’ Roses, and Arctic Monkeys are headlining a festival positively brimming with musical talent to satisfy all tastes.

We’ve scanned the line-up and picked out the LGBTQ artists going as well as those of interest for the queers.

Friday 23 June

Carly Rae Jepsen – Other Stage 15:45 – 16:45

Chvrches – Other Stage 18:45 – 19:45

Gabriels – West Holts Stage 17:30 – 18:30

Kelis – West Holts Stage 22:15 – 23:45

Shygirl – The Park Stage 19:45 – 20:45

Saturday 24 June

Lizzo – Pyramid Stage 19:30 – 20:30

Lana Del Rey – Other Stage 22:30 – 23:45

Christine and the Queens – Woodsies 22:30 – 23:45

Rina Sawayama – Woodsies 21:00 – 22:00

Måneskin – Woodsies 19:30 – 20:30

Melanie C – Avalon Stage 21:35 – 22:35

Jake Shears – Avalon Stage 20:05 – 21:05

Sunday 25 June

Elton John – Pyramid Stage 21:00 – 23:05

Lil Nas X – Pyramid Stage 19:00 – 20:00

Blondie – Pyramid Stage 17:00 – 18:15

Becky Hill – Other Stage 18:00 – 19:00

Cat Burns – Woodsies 15:30 – 16:30

Alison Goldfrapp – The Park Stage 18:15 – 19:15

Will Young – Avalon Stage 16:50 – 17:50

Of course, Block 9 returns to Worthy Farm once again. This year it turns 16 and is throwing an oh-so-sweet party to celebrate coming of age.

The infamous late-night club spot that is Block9 will be calling on all of its chosen family members to gather around the legendary venues of The NYC Downlow, The Meat Rack, IICON, and Genosys Sound System for only the most spectacular of birthday parties celebrating pride, freedom, and queer culture.

Check out the full Glastonbury line-up here.