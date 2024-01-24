Young Royals: Netflix confirms release date for third and final season

At long last we now know when the last ever season of Young Royals will premiere.

On Wednesday (24 January) Netflix confirmed that the third season of the hit YA series will premiere in two parts. The first five episodes will debut on 11 March. Then the sixth and final episode will premiere on 18 March.

Young Royals S3 is nearly here! 💜



Episodes 1-5 = 11 March

— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 24, 2024

A synopsis for the season reads: “Wilhelm’s speech has consequences not only in the court but also throughout the school, as Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school’s history. The prince and Simon are determined to be together, but what are they willing to sacrifice when realizing that their freedom and love might be at odds with the Royal ideals, traditions, and responsibilities?”

The announcement stoked even more excitement for the series, which has been beloved by fans from the very beginning. Immediately some fans began to enquire about a full trailer for the series, having only been gifted with a brief teaser in December.

Apart from some quick shots of the series, the Young Royals trailer teased “screaming,” “crying,” and throwing up.” It wasn’t much to go off and given where season two ended, we want to know what happens next!

Some first-look images released earlier this month further teased the upcoming drama we have to look forward to.

Season two ended on a dramatic note. Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) admitted publicly to being in the leaked video with Simon (Omar Rudberg) from season one. Simon admitted his love for Wilhelm and Sara (Frida Argento) left August (Malte Gårdinger) who is then reported to police by Sara.

Netflix announced in December 2022 that Young Royals‘ third season would be the series’ last, much to everyone’s dismay. It was confirmed last June that production of season three of Young Royals had wrapped. Edvin tweeted after filming wrapped: “Feeling all kinds of emotions right now and have been for the last 24hrs. but just know this, the gratitude i feel is insane. i love you. we love you. forever.”

The final season of Young Royals will stream from 11 March 2024. Young Royals seasons one and two are streaming now.