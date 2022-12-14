Netflix announces a third and final season of Young Royals

Will it be a happy ending for Young Royals‘ Simon and Wilhelm? Well, it appears we’ll find out in the third season, which Netflix has just announced will be the final one.

Posting on Twitter on Wednesday (14 December) Netflix posed the question: “Simon + Wilhelm forever?” This was followed by: “Young Royals will return for a third and final season” Alongside this was an image of the two leads walking hand in hand.

The second season of the program recently debuted on Netflix and saw Prince Wilhelm of Sweden (Edvin Ryding) and non-resident student Simon (Omar Rudberg) in the midst of icy tension after the events of season one. Here, you won’t find any spoilers, but you can read Attitude’s review of season two here.

The confirmation that Young Royals will be returning but only for one more time has got fans feeling torn.

One wrote: “I’m in two minds right now I’m so happy young royals is coming back for a season 3 but im hella sad that its the last series”

Another typed: “Happy for one more and sad it’s the last. Was hoping for at least 4 and through the boys 3rd year! But I will be grateful for another season.”

One person suggested the usual six episodes wouldn’t do if Young Royals is to wrap everything up sufficiently.

“However in order to tie up all the many loose ends that deserve logical solutions the last season needs more episodes,” they said.

There have also been some more angered responses to the news. It was confirmed last week that The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself would not be returning after one season. The news about Young Royals also follows that of the cancellation of another LGBTQ show, Warrior Nun.

“Wish u could’ve renewed also warrior nun at least a final season,” said one person. Their thoughts were echoed by many more.

Young Royals is currently streaming on Netflix.