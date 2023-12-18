Young Royals: Netflix drops trailer and release date for third and final season

Netflix has released the first trailer for the third and final season of Young Royals. We also know the release date and it won’t be too long into 2024.

The trailer was released by the streamer on 15 December on X and doesn’t reveal too much, but enough to get us excited.

Young Royals S3. March 2024. 😱😭🤮💜 pic.twitter.com/KsPLpRAOPR — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 15, 2023

The short teaser includes footage from the show with the title cards “screaming,” “crying,” and throwing up” appearing. This is followed by a prolonged shot of Simon (Omar Rudberg) and Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) staring at one another.

The scene seems heavy with emotion, with both actors having serious expressions on their faces. The trailer ends with the reveal that the new season will be streaming on the platform in March 2024.

Young Royals season two ended with Prince Wilhelm of Sweden announcing that he was a part of the leaked sex tape with Simon from the end of season one. Season two saw Wilhelm’s family try to conceal this fact.

It was confirmed in June that production of season three of Young Royals had wrapped. “This first episode is going to be wow!” Edvin said in a clip teasing the third season.

Another clip from the upcoming season of Young Royals sees Edvin and Simon in a grand and royal-looking room. The two both can’t believe they are there together, possibly indicating that we’ll get a scene a lá Red, White, and Royal Blue where the pair must defend their relationship.

Edvin and Simon find it hard to stay away from one another in the brief clip, being coy and flirtatious. Edvin then pulls Simon away.

We’ll have to tune in to find out what happens next!

Young Royals seasons one and two are streaming now.