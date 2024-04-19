Will Young returns with new single Falling Deep and is ’embracing joyous unashamed pop music’
"I really hope this is the go-to pop album for a dance, for a cry and for a celebration"
Will Young has marked the start of a new era with his pop-focused latest single called ‘Falling Deep’.
The track is taken from upcoming album Light It Up, out 9 August 2024.
The ‘Leave Right Now’ singer has also revealed that he’ll be embarking on a tour of small venues around the UK this autumn.
Commenting on his latest sound, Will said in a statement: “I think for me it was about finally feeling more content and being able to go back to embracing joyous unashamed pop music.
“I really hope this is the go-to pop album for a dance, for a cry and for a celebration. I know I do all three with it.”
The 10-track collection sees the acclaimed singer-songwriter team up with new collaborators, pHD, the Scandinavian pop production/writing duo who has worked with Little Mix. He also reunites with Andy Cato of Groove Armada and long-term writing partners Jim and Mima Elliot (who worked on Will’s defining album, “Echoes”)
“I wanted to go to smaller venues” – Will Young on his upcoming tour
Speaking about the tour, Will said in a statement: “I’m very excited to be going to a lot of places I haven’t been.
“I wanted to go to smaller venues so I could properly get around the country rather than just playing the big cities.”
Will added of his latest work: “I’m remembering my roots of pop and completely welcoming it. The song immediately made my mind go to the late 70s and early 80s. I wanted the fun and nostalgia of that time but to modernise it, and I’m so proud of the result.”
Dates for the Light It Up tour
3 Sep – Palace Theatre, Southend
4 Sep – Beck Theatre, Hayes
5 Sep – Concert Hall, Reading
7 Sep – The Forum, Barrow-in-Furness
8 Sep – Opera House, York
10 Sep – Spa Theatre, Bridlington
11 Sep – King’s Hall, Ilkley
12 Sep – Corn Exchange, Stamford
14 Sep – University of Wolverhampton at The Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton
15 Sep – The Y Theatre, Leicester
16 Sep – Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury
18 Sep – Royal & Derngate, Northampton
20 Sep – Shanklin Theatre, Isle of Wight
28 Sep – Gaiety Theatre, Ayr
29 Sep – Eden Court, Inverness
1 Oct – Gardyne Theatre, Dundee
2 Oct – Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen
4 Oct – The Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh
5 Oct – Clyde Rooms, Glasgow
6 Oct – The Glasshouse International Centre for Music, Sage2, Gateshead
8 Oct – Fire Station, Sunderland
9 Oct – Floral Pavilion Theatre, New Brighton
10 Oct – Lyceum Theatre, Crewe
12 Oct – Spa Theatre, Scarborough
13 Oct – Storyhouse, Chester
15 Oct – Memorial Hall, Sheffield
16 Oct – New Theatre Royal, Lincoln
17 Oct – City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds
19 Oct – Arts Centre, Aberystwyth
20 Oct – RNCM Concert Hall, Manchester
28 Oct – Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford
29 Oct – Junction, Cambridge
30 Oct – Playhouse, Norwich
31 Oct – Key Theatre, Peterborough
2 Nov – The Apex, Bury St Edmunds
3 Nov – The Glee Club, Cardiff
5 Nov – Guildhall, Gloucester
6 Nov – Corn Exchange, Exeter
7 Nov – Queen’s Theatre, Barnstaple
9 Nov – Corn Exchange, Newbury
10 Nov – Lighthouse, Poole
11 Nov – Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells
13 Nov – Chelmsford Theatre
14 Nov – Assembly Hall, Worthing
15 Nov – St George’s Church, Brighton
17 Nov – Town Hall, Cheltenham
18 Nov – Wyvern Theatre, Swindon
19 Nov – St George’s, Bristol
26 Nov – Cadogan Hall, London