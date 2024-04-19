Will Young returns with new single Falling Deep and is ’embracing joyous unashamed pop music’

Will Young has marked the start of a new era with his pop-focused latest single called ‘Falling Deep’.

The track is taken from upcoming album Light It Up, out 9 August 2024.

The ‘Leave Right Now’ singer has also revealed that he’ll be embarking on a tour of small venues around the UK this autumn.

Commenting on his latest sound, Will said in a statement: “I think for me it was about finally feeling more content and being able to go back to embracing joyous unashamed pop music.

“I really hope this is the go-to pop album for a dance, for a cry and for a celebration. I know I do all three with it.”

The 10-track collection sees the acclaimed singer-songwriter team up with new collaborators, pHD, the Scandinavian pop production/writing duo who has worked with Little Mix. He also reunites with Andy Cato of Groove Armada and long-term writing partners Jim and Mima Elliot (who worked on Will’s defining album, “Echoes”)

“I wanted to go to smaller venues” – Will Young on his upcoming tour

Speaking about the tour, Will said in a statement: “I’m very excited to be going to a lot of places I haven’t been.

“I wanted to go to smaller venues so I could properly get around the country rather than just playing the big cities.”

Will added of his latest work: “I’m remembering my roots of pop and completely welcoming it. The song immediately made my mind go to the late 70s and early 80s. I wanted the fun and nostalgia of that time but to modernise it, and I’m so proud of the result.”

Dates for the Light It Up tour

3 Sep – Palace Theatre, Southend

4 Sep – Beck Theatre, Hayes

5 Sep – Concert Hall, Reading

7 Sep – The Forum, Barrow-in-Furness

8 Sep – Opera House, York

10 Sep – Spa Theatre, Bridlington

11 Sep – King’s Hall, Ilkley

12 Sep – Corn Exchange, Stamford

14 Sep – University of Wolverhampton at The Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton

15 Sep – The Y Theatre, Leicester

16 Sep – Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

18 Sep – Royal & Derngate, Northampton

20 Sep – Shanklin Theatre, Isle of Wight

28 Sep – Gaiety Theatre, Ayr

29 Sep – Eden Court, Inverness

1 Oct – Gardyne Theatre, Dundee

2 Oct – Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen

4 Oct – The Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh

5 Oct – Clyde Rooms, Glasgow

6 Oct – The Glasshouse International Centre for Music, Sage2, Gateshead

8 Oct – Fire Station, Sunderland

9 Oct – Floral Pavilion Theatre, New Brighton

10 Oct – Lyceum Theatre, Crewe

12 Oct – Spa Theatre, Scarborough

13 Oct – Storyhouse, Chester

15 Oct – Memorial Hall, Sheffield

16 Oct – New Theatre Royal, Lincoln

17 Oct – City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds

19 Oct – Arts Centre, Aberystwyth

20 Oct – RNCM Concert Hall, Manchester

28 Oct – Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

29 Oct – Junction, Cambridge

30 Oct – Playhouse, Norwich

31 Oct – Key Theatre, Peterborough

2 Nov – The Apex, Bury St Edmunds

3 Nov – The Glee Club, Cardiff

5 Nov – Guildhall, Gloucester

6 Nov – Corn Exchange, Exeter

7 Nov – Queen’s Theatre, Barnstaple

9 Nov – Corn Exchange, Newbury

10 Nov – Lighthouse, Poole

11 Nov – Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells

13 Nov – Chelmsford Theatre

14 Nov – Assembly Hall, Worthing

15 Nov – St George’s Church, Brighton

17 Nov – Town Hall, Cheltenham

18 Nov – Wyvern Theatre, Swindon

19 Nov – St George’s, Bristol

26 Nov – Cadogan Hall, London