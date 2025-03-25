Will Young, Confidence Man, Natalie Imbruglia and more added to Brighton Pride line-up

Brighton & Hove Pride 2025 is shaping up to be one to remember as a host of amazing new acts have just been announced to be playing the festival.

This year’s line-up was already impressive by virtue of its two stellar headliners – with the Sugababes leading things on Sunday and none other than the legendary Mariah Carey closing the show on Saturday.

Joining the fun on Saturday is everyone’s favourite Aussie club kids Confidence Man, the wonderfully sleazy Slayyyter and Eurovision legend Loreen. Sister Sledge are also set to take to the stage, marking their second UK Pride appearance as they will also play Manchester Pride later that month. American rapper and pop star Asknikko has also been enlisted to get the crowd going ahead of Mimi’s Brighton debut on Saturday.

TV icon and DJ Gok Wan will headline Saturday’s Pleasuredome stage, which will also see performances from Russell Small, Beefmince, Wildblood & Queeni, and many others.

Festival goers are in for a treat on Sunday as ahead of the Sugababes’ set, they’ll get the chance to experience the original Pop Idol himself Will Young make his debut at Brighton & Hove Pride. Also on board for Sunday is ‘Torn’ songstress Natalie Imbruglia and 90s dance legends Sonique and Ultra Naté. Andy Bell of Erasure is also set to entertain fans on Sunday.

“This year’s Pride is shaping up to be one of our best yet and with over 150+ LGBTQ+ artists across our weekend line-up, there is something for everybody,” said Managing Director Paul Kemp. “We love to champion the best in emerging talent as well as supporting global superstars! With more big announcements coming soon, this year is going to be momentous, and it certainly feels like we’ll sell out in advance so recommend booking early!”

Brighton & Hove Pride on the Park takes place on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 August 2025 – tickets can be purchased here.